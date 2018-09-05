Alive with the sound of song

TICKETS: $10 suggested donation or free if you become a member at $7.50/month. Proceeds go to the Foundry’s building improvement fund

The Foundry Sings returns to the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The unique and wildly popular event gathers people of all ages and singing levels (professional opera singers and musicians to karaoke lovers and amateur show singers), under one roof, for one night, to share in the power of song.

Inspired by the popular "Choir! Choir! Choir!," a weekly drop-in singing event based in Toronto, Canada, the Foundry Sings has attracted a growing following of more than 250 attendees per event.

Rod Baggett, choral conductor at Nevada Union High School and Seven Hills Middle School, along with multi-instrumentalist and singer Jonathan Meredith, and other special guests, lead attendees in learning a selected song, to then perform and film it at the end of the evening.

"It is a feel good event not only when you're there, but there is a carry over that people take away with them," said Pamela Meek, board of directors for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center. "People appreciate that Miners Foundry is bringing the community together and encourage us to do it more often. That tells us we are on the right track."

How it works

When attendees first arrive at the Foundry they are given a lyric sheet to a popular contemporary song. Individuals do not need to know how to read music.

Baggett and Meredith will teach attendees the vocal arrangement. At the end of the evening, after a few practices, everyone comes together to sing the song, which is then filmed and posted online.

How songs are selected

For previous Foundry Sings, Baggett selected the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young classic "Teach Your Children" for its harmonic parts that were already in the original version, Elton John's epic ballad "Rocket Man" because of its great lyric melody lent itself to adding several natural harmonies to fill out the chord structure, and Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" because it's potential for harmony parts and for its positive message.

Wednesday night's event will feature the John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" plus a special homage to the Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul.

Written by Bill Danoff and then-wife Taffy Nivert, along with John Denver, the husband and wife duo had originally planned to sell the song to Johnny Cash, until Denver heard it and decided he had to have it. It was released as a single performed by Denver on April 12, 1971, peaking at number two on Billboard's U.S. Hot 100 singles. The song became one of John Denver's most popular and beloved songs.

The quarterly event is a fundraiser for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center's building improvement fund. For nearly 160 years the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center has been the hub of arts, culture and community in Nevada County.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center