Alice Di Micele

 Submitted photo

The Alice Di Micele Trio is coming to Grass Valley June 16, according to a press release.

Alice Di Micele is an Americana/Folk singer-songwriter based in Southern Oregon, the release states. Her voice is “rangy, sometimes soft and intimate, other times bold and brassy, evoking a distinct mood in every song she sings,” according to the release.