The Alice Di Micele Trio is coming to Grass Valley June 16, according to a press release.
Alice Di Micele is an Americana/Folk singer-songwriter based in Southern Oregon, the release states. Her voice is “rangy, sometimes soft and intimate, other times bold and brassy, evoking a distinct mood in every song she sings,” according to the release.
“Alice built a dedicated fan base as an independent musician with stirring live performances spanning a three-decade career,” the release states. “Her new album, Every Seed We Plant, is her sixteenth release, a snapshot of life in these times — gut-wrenching, hopeful, vulnerable, intense.”
The Alice Di Micele Trio, with Rob Kohler on bass and Andy Casad on guitar, are playing creekside at the Wild Eye Pub, located at 535 Mill St. in Grass Valley, on June 16 at 6:30 p.m.