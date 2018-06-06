‘Alhambra: Sacramento’s Palace of Fantasy’ — Documentary to show at the State Theatre in Auburn

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "Alhambra: Sacramento's Palace of Fantasy" at 7 p.m. Sunday.

This new documentary tells the story of Sacramento's beloved Alhambra Theatre and its hold on the imagination of the region's public, even 46 years after its demolition.

The grand 1,976 seat movie palace opened in 1927 and was the preeminent theatre in the greater Sacramento area for many years. Designed in the Moorish style of the great Spanish cities, the Alhambra featured a large courtyard and fountain. Its interior was lavishly decorated with red carpet, gold trim and large pillars.

The Alhambra survived 46 years, evolving into a concert venue before it was demolished when a ballot measure aiming at saving it failed to pass. A supermarket now sits on the site.

Highlighted with compelling interviews, pictures and newly-found archival footage, co-producers Matías Bombal and Chad E. Williams rendered the pieces of this historical puzzle into a compelling story arc of Sacramento's pride and later, shame.

Bombal and Williams will address the audience and do a Q&A session at the screening.

Matías A. Bombal, director and co-producer, has been a master of ceremonies and art-house film exhibitor for most of his adult life. Bombal now writes and talks about movies via "Matías Bombal's Hollywood."

Chad E. Williams has co-produced and edited three documentaries with Bombal including "The Sacramento Picture" (2015) and "The Story Behind Your Radio Dial" (2016).

Source: Auburn State Theatre