Miners Foundry and Late-Nite Productions are proud to present an evening of conscious Reggae Music with Alborosie & the Shengen Clan plus guests J-Ras & the Higher Elevation, El Dub, Jah Mikey One and DJ Redlocks live in concert at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City. This is taking place tonight at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $35 at Ticketweb.com ($5 increase day of show).
Alborosie, born Alberto D’Ascola in 1977, is a reggae artist born in Marsala — Sicily, Italy, but now residing in Kingston, Jamaica. He is a multi-instrumentalist, being proficient in guitar, bass, drums and piano. His musical career began in the Italian reggae band Reggae National Tickets, from Bergamo city, when he was 15 years old in 1993, in which he was known as Stena.
In 2001 Alborosie decided to try a solo career. He moved to Jamaica to be close to reggae music’s roots and rastafari culture. There, he started working as sound engineer and producer. He has also worked with artists like Gentleman, Ky-Mani Marley. His first solo album was called Soul Pirate. In the summer of 2009, he released his second album which was called “Escape from Babylon. In August 2008 Alborosie played at the Uppsala Reggae Festival.
The name ‘Alborosie’ comes from a name he was given in his early years in Jamaica. “Borosie was what they used to call me. Let me put it like this. My early experience in Jamaica was… not nice. Borosie was a name they used to call me and it have a negative meaning. So I said “I’m gonna use this name and mash up the place turn a negative into a positive thing!”. Basically,, my name is Albert so I add “Al” – Al-borosie. But I’m not gonna tell you what borosie mean!”
Alborosie’s hits include “Rastafari Anthem”, “Kingston Town”, and “Call Up Jah”. Alborosie recently started his own record label, Forward Recordings. He has given concerts all round the world, including most of Europe and Jamaica.
KNOW & GO WHO: Miners Foundry & Late-Nite Productions proudly present: WHAT: Alborosie & the Shengen Clan, Plus: J-Ras & the Higher Elevation, El-Dub, Jah Mikey One & DJ Redlocks WHERE: Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring St., Nevada City WHEN: Thursday, May 18; Doors open at 6 p.m. MORE INFO: Advance tickets are available for $35 online at www.Ticketweb.com ($5 increase day of show). General admission / All Ages Welcome {related_content_uuid}019659c4-20d1-4c24-84ea-aa01c8347281{/related_content_uuid}