alborosie_2_big_45068

Alborosie, born Alberto D’Ascola in 1977, is a reggae artist born in Marsala — Sicily, Italy, but now residing in Kingston, Jamaica.

 Submitted photo

Miners Foundry and Late-Nite Productions are proud to present an evening of conscious Reggae Music with Alborosie & the Shengen Clan plus guests J-Ras & the Higher Elevation, El Dub, Jah Mikey One and DJ Redlocks live in concert at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City. This is taking place tonight at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $35 at Ticketweb.com ($5 increase day of show).

Alborosie, born Alberto D’Ascola in 1977, is a reggae artist born in Marsala — Sicily, Italy, but now residing in Kingston, Jamaica. He is a multi-instrumentalist, being proficient in guitar, bass, drums and piano. His musical career began in the Italian reggae band Reggae National Tickets, from Bergamo city, when he was 15 years old in 1993, in which he was known as Stena.