On Saturday, June 22, Alasdair Fraser’s Sierra Fiddle Camp will celebrate the joy of traditional music in Nevada City at beautiful Pioneer Park with their annual “Ceilidh in the Park” picnic concert.
Alasdair Fraser, renowned performer and master teacher, is founder and music director of five music camps on three continents.
Alasdair has once again assembled an international faculty of some of the best traditional musicians in their genre and encourages all revelers and listeners to come and celebrate the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Scandinavia, and the USA with the Sierra Fiddle Camp Orchestra and featured soloists.
“Alasdair Fraser is recognized throughout the world as one of the finest fiddle players Scotland has ever produced; [his] name is synonymous with the vibrant cultural renaissance which is transforming the Scottish musical scene.” —Scots Magazine
Renowned performer and master teacher of the rich fiddling tradition of Scotland, Alasdair inspires us to higher and deeper levels of self-expression within an embracing community of listeners, learners, and like-minded folk. The variety and expressivity of Alasdair’s playing is evident in his numerous recordings—from intimate fiddle/guitar duets, to a more contemporary interpretation of tradition, to high energy original tunes with his Skyedance band. Recent, highly-acclaimed albums include “Legacy of the Scottish Fiddle, Vols. 1 and 2,” and “Fire and Grace, “ which was named Scots Trad Album of the Year for 2004. In Alasdair’s class, you will learn a variety of Scottish tune types and how to use special bowings, ornaments and a rhythmic drive to make the tunes come alive.
Emerald Rae is an American fiddler and folksinger who blends energetic traditional dance music with modern songwriting. As a powerhouse fiddling-singing one-woman show, she has been delighting festival audiences all over the US and Canada. She is a US National Scottish Fiddle Champion and Scottish F.I.R.E Judge, and one of the few renegades to hop between Scottish, Cape Breton and Irish music and dance fluently.
Growing up and starting her career in Boston, she’s been an active member of the Scottish and Cape Breton communities in the Northeast. She also spent over a decade teaching performance-based Irish Dance, and toured with The Cathie Ryan Band, The Outside Track, and Mick Moloney’s Green Fields of America all over the US, Canada, UK, and Thailand. In 2022, Emerald was the Artist in Residence for the City of Joliette, Quebec and performed traditional Québécois music and song with Jean-François Branchaud of La Bottine Souriante. She has recently launched FiddleUP—a fleet of online fiddle courses from Beginner to PRO including fiddle-singing and dance.
Galen Fraser is an accomplished fiddle player, composer, engineer, and producer from the foothills of Northern California. Best known for his modern take on Celtic traditional music, he tours with the praised Galen Fraser Quartet, Soulsha, and the Europe-based Atlantic Folk Trio. Galen has performed at The Mandavi Centre, The Palace of Fine Arts, Symphony Hall in Boston, Ma, with members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and many other esteemed venues in the United States and Europe.
Bio Box KNOW & GO: WHO: Sierra Fiddle Camp presents WHAT: Alasdair Fraser's Ceilidh in the Park Picnic Concert WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Pioneer Park, 423 Nimrod Street, Nevada City TICKETS: FREE CONCERT – Donations Encouraged – a fundraiser for Sierra Fiddle Camp