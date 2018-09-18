Alan Tangren: The many-seeded pomegranate

Dear Alan: As the days get shorter and cooler, I start looking for pomegranates. I read somewhere that every pomegranate has 316 seeds. Is that true?

Alan: You are right that pomegranates start to ripen in early fall, with the main harvest in October, so they should be coming to market soon. But pomegranate lovers know they store very well and can be found as late as January.

Our name for the fruit is derived from the Latin for "apple with many seeds." But it is only a myth that each has the same number of seeds. A pomegranate can have anywhere from about 200 to over 1000 seeds.

Origin story

Originally found wild in Persia, Afghanistan and the Himalayan foothills of India, their cultivation spread to all areas of the Middle East and the Mediterranean, where they have been used in cooking for thousands of years.

Pomegranates were brought to California by the early Spanish settlers, and they are now grown in most of the southern U.S. and Mexico as well. They thrive in areas that have cool winters and hot summers. In California most are grown in the mid and southern San Joaquin Valley.

Recommended Stories For You

Pomegranates grow on large bushes or small trees and they have spectacularly beautiful, frilly orange-red flowers. They would make a bright addition to foothill gardens where winter temperatures don't fall below 20 degrees.

In the last few year, pomegranates have become very popular as a source of healthful antioxidants. Bottled pomegranate juice is now widely available, both refrigerated and shelf-stable.

Grenadine syrup, the popular cocktail ingredient, used to be made from pomegranates. Now it's hard to find one that isn't artificial. Check the label before you buy. Make your own by warming 1 cup of pomegranate juice in a small saucepan over low heat and stirring in 1 cup of sugar until dissolved.

Picking the right one

At the market, choose pomegranates that feel firm and are heavy for their size. Large fruits will have better yield than small ones.

They all have leathery, tough skin that may vary in color from pink to dark red or purple, but those are varietal characteristics and not a guide to ripeness. You can assume any fruit that is in the market will be ripe.

Avoid fruit that has splits or cracks or skin that looks dried out, but a few scrapes and blemishes are only skin deep. They will keep on your dining room table fruit bowl for a week or so, or in the refrigerator for several weeks. Growers often store them for up to 6 months at near freezing temperatures.

Pomegranates are popular as holiday decoration, but don't let their complicated interior geography keep you from eating them.

You will be after either the seeds or the juice. For seeds, cut a few slits through the skin from the stem end to the blossom end and break the fruits apart.

The seeds can then be freed from the very tannic white membranes that divide the interior. In Italy, this is not considered a chore, but an enjoyable after dinner activity.

At Chez Panisse we used to put the scored fruits into a large bowl of water and break them apart to avoid juice squirting everywhere in the kitchen. Carefully pry the seeds away from the skins and the membranes, which generally float away from the seeds and can be skimmed off. Drain the seeds through a strainer.

Or just try the inexpensive gadget available from Tess' for this project.

Pomegranate seeds can be stored in a plastic bag in the fridge for several days if you want to prep ahead. Or spread out on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze and bag for up to 6 months.

My favorite way to juice pomegranates is to choose whole fruits with no holes or splits in the skin. Roll them on the kitchen counter, pressing down firmly with the palm of your hand until the fruit feels spongy. Hold the fruit over a bow, carefully poke a hole in the skin with a small knife, and squeeze out the juice.

Pomegranates are a great way to add seasonal color and a crunchy texture to almost any dish. Sprinkle seeds over salads, cooked greens, saffron rice and almost any dessert or ice cream.

The juice can be used in a tenderizing marinade — traditional in the Middle East with lamb and chicken. Add the juice to spritzers, cocktails or holiday punch.

Fall salad with persimmons & pomegranates

Serves 6

1/3 cup walnuts

1 pomegranate

4 firm Fuyu persimmons

6 Belgian endives

1-1/2 Tablespoons sherry or white wine vinegar

6 Tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

Toast walnuts in a 375 degree Fahrenheit oven for 8 minutes. While still warm, rub the walnuts in a kitchen towel to remove loosened skin. Crumble and set aside. Remove seeds from the pomegranate as described above and set aside.

Core and peel the persimmons. Cut into thin wedges, removing any seeds. Trim the endives and separate into leaves. Whisk vinegar and oil with salt and pepper to taste.

Toss the persimmons, walnuts, endive and pomegranate seeds with the vinaigrette and serve.

Chef Alan Tangren spent 22 years as a chef in the kitchens of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, eight of those years spent as the Chez Panisse forager. He teaches cooking classes and directs monthly Chef's Tables at Tess' Kitchen Store, 115 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Learn more at http://www.tesskitchenstore.com. Contact him at alan.tesskitchen@gmail.com.