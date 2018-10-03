Alan Stahler: Falling toward the sun

We live, you and I, on the surface of the Earth … we've got our feet on the ground. But we live even more in the atmosphere — surrounded by it.

The surface we stand on is where the body of the Earth — the solid and liquid part — meets the gases of the atmosphere.

The sun, too, has an atmosphere. But the surface of the sun (which we sometimes glimpse, just for an instant) is neither solid nor liquid. The sun is entirely gaseous, from its atmosphere to its core.

What defines the surface of the sun is not a change of phase — from gas phase to liquid or solid — but a change in the behavior of sunlight.

Sunlight is created in the heart of the sun, but it cannot escape. The body of the sun is opaque — light cannot pass through. Fresh sunlight makes its way out of the core in (to use a physics term) a "drunkard's walk" — a random, first-this-way-then-that stagger. It takes roughly a million years for sunlight to get out of the sun.

The level at which the sun becomes transparent, allowing sunlight to escape, is the surface we see when we glance at the sun. The temperature at the sun's surface is just under 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Drive from Sacramento to the foothills, and on to Donner summit, and the temperature drops. Board a plane in Reno, climb five or six miles into the sky, and the temperature continues falling.

The air around us is warmed by Earth's surface (which, in turn, is warmed by the sun). The farther you get from the surface, the cooler the temperature.

Climbing off the surface of the sun, there is, at first, a small drop in temperature. But then, the temperature rises … and continues rising … to millions of degrees — way hotter than the 10,000 degree surface.

How that happens — how the sun's atmosphere can be hotter than its surface — is a long-standing mystery, interesting for many reasons … not least because, just as we live in Earth's atmosphere, we also live in the sun's.

The Parker Solar Probe, launched last August, will fly close to the sun, and look for clues.

To reach a planet farther from the sun than Earth — say, Mars or Jupiter — a spacecraft must climb — it must fight the sun's gravity, which is trying to pull it back.

To reach a planet closer to the sun than Earth — or, to reach the sun — a spacecraft must fall.

Riding a playground swing is an exercise in controlled falling. You pump yourself as high as you can, then fall. The fall carries you down, faster and faster, then back up again. If there were no friction, and no air resistance, you could swing up-and-down, more-or-less forever.

There's no friction, no air resistance in space. As it falls toward the sun, the Parker Probe will fall faster and faster. Were it unable to slow down, it would swing around the sun, and back out again … more-or-less forever.

Planet Venus has graced the evening sky all summer, super-bright after sunset in the western sky. By late October, Venus will disappear between Earth and sun (and will reappear, in November's eastern sky, as the morning star).

Yesterday (Wednesday), before dawn, the Parker Probe flew close-by Venus. The planet's gravity will tug hard on the probe … and slow its fall.

Local astronomers will set up scopes and share the sky at 7 p.m. Saturday at the junction of the old Downieville Highway and State Route 49. It's free — bring the kids … and warm clothes.

Alan Stahler enjoys sharing his love of nature with students of all ages. His science stories can be heard on KVMR-FM (89.5 MHz), and he may be reached at stahler@kvmr.org.