‘Aida’ by Giuseppe Verdi — The Met Opera Live returns to the Del Oro Theater in Grass Valley

This Saturday at Grass Valley's Del Oro Theatre Sierra Cinemas presents Giuseppe Verdi's "Aida" to open the new season of The Met Opera Live in HD.

What to say about his warhorse? Well, how's this? Some people just can't keep from falling in love with the wrong person, even though they know the consequences may be extremely dire indeed.

Think Romeo and Juliet, Tristan and Isolde, Abelard and Heloise, Hester Prynne and the Reverend Mr. Dimmesdale; and case in point, Aida and Radames.

Verdi's enduring masterwork aims for the heights of spectacle and romance, the apotheosis of grand opera. "Aida" reaches this summit, and then some, with its forbidden love, its pageantry, pyramids, betrayal, live entombment.

Manly Egyptian general Radames loves the Ethiopian princess Aida, daughter of the sworn enemy, and, worse luck, slave to Radames' betrothed, Amneris, the jealous type. A recipe for disaster, surely.

Verdi's command of the orchestral and vocal forces makes "Aida" terrific theatre, with an endless progression of melodic inventiveness and sustained dramatic tension.

"Celeste Aida," Radames' declaration of love in Act 1, stands as one of the great tenor showpieces. There is a gorgeous misterioso invocation of the divine Ptha followed by the obligatory exotic temple dance.

Radames leads the Egyptian army to crush the Ethiopian enemy. The Egyptian army's victorious return is feted with a grand march.

Those of us of a certain age are more familiar with operatic melody than perhaps we recognize. "Fantasia," "Looney Tunes" and "Mighty Mouse" firmly embedded certain themes in the Boomer brain: The William Tell Overture, "Here Comes the Bride" from Lohengrin, the "Anvil Chorus" from Il Trovatore, and the dancing elephants from Ponchielli's "La Gioconda" to name a few.

The "Triumphal March" from "Aida" joins this list, instantly recognizable and a stage director's opportunity to pour on the lavish the gaudy, the spectacular.

Early productions were famed for bringing on hundreds of extras as captive Ethiopian slaves as well as live Elephants and tame cheetahs onto the stage for this scene.

Premiering in Cairo in 1871, "Aida" has held the stage ever since. This season's Met cast leans heavily toward the post-Soviet with Latvian Aleksandrs Antonenko as Radames, Georgian Anita Rachvelishvili as Amneris, and the always stunning Russian prima donna Anna Netrebko in the title role.

It should be, it must be, it will be, grand.

Do not, under any circumstances, confuse this work with the Elton John and Tim Rice musical of the same name.

Just don't.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com.