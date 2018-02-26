Age in Motion: Helping relieve pain through yoga and therapeutic movement

You've seen some years. You've put on some miles. Your body has stories to tell. Throughout life's activities people acquire, arrange, and adapt to postural and behavioral patterns that can tell those stories without speaking.

Age in Motion teaches you how to battle those aches and pains you may have acquired over the years.

Nory Fussell's Age in Motion classes combine therapeutic movement and time-tested yoga poses, practiced with observation skills aimed at finding ease through effort. Guided by rhythmic patterns of breath, you approach your personal "edge," the place just before a stretch gets uncomfortable. As you work there, your cells, tissues and joints expand, allowing for a freer flow of nutrients and metabolic waste.

Age in Motion invites interested participants to move playfully within your capacities. Using props (blocks, blankets, bolsters, straps, the wall and each other), you work out slowly and deeply, focused on age-appropriate movement "in the direction of" each pose.

In your best, pain-free interpretation of each position or move, internal dynamics and alignment principals are explored. Releasing slowly, you can find more vibrant ranges of motion, strength and balance.

A caring and attentive teacher is an equally important factor.

Fussell's first contact with yoga was in 1969 when, stationed overseas, a little yoga book fell to his feet from the bookshelf in the barracks library. In the mid-90s he was on the original staff at Wild Mountain Yoga Center and since those days has practiced and taught from the perspective of "Yoga for the Second Half of Life". He also brings to his classes the knowledge and experience of 30 years as a professional Orthopedic Massage Therapist.

Age in Motion classes are held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the newly remodeled Yoga Well, 768 South Auburn Street.

All ages are welcome to the classes. Interested participants are encouraged to arrive 5-10 minutes early so that classes can begin with everyone present and on time. For more information call 530-615-1343.