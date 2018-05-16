After-school symphony: Music inspired by Shakespeare for the final Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra concert in Nevada City
May 16, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra
WHAT: Orchestral concert — A French musical spring
WHEN: Doors 6:30 p.m., concert 7 p.m., with a reception to follow Thursday
WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City
TICKETS: Adults $10, students under 18 free. Tickets available at door or by calling the box office to reserve at 530-265-6124
The Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra will perform its final concert of the 2017-18 season at 7 p.m. Thursday at the historic Nevada Theatre.
The concert features music inspired by the plays of Shakespeare: Nicolai's "Merry Wives of Windsor," selections from Mendelssohn's "Midsummer Night's Dream," and Tchaikovsky's "Romeo & Juliet," as well as music from Leonard Bernstein's modern adaptation of "Romeo, West Side Story."
Led by conductor Wayland Whitney, the Youth Orchestra is an after-school symphony orchestra program for string, woodwind, brass, and percussion players under the ages of 21, living in Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Auburn and other surrounding areas.
The season runs from mid-September through the end of May, divided into trimester concert sets. Students work on classical repertoire in weekly rehearsals and give three public concerts, all in a friendly, nurturing environment.
The Youth Orchestra is part of Music in the Mountains' extensive music education program, which includes the Young Musicians Competition, Young Composers Project, Carnegie Linkup and much more.
Source: Music in the Mountains.
KNOW & GO
WHO: Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra
WHAT: Orchestral concert — A French musical spring
WHEN: Doors 6:30 p.m., concert 7 p.m., with a reception to follow Thursday
WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City
TICKETS: Adults $10, students under 18 free. Tickets available at door or by calling the box office to reserve at 530-265-6124
Trending In: Entertainment
- Be amazed and inspired at the Soroptimist Garden Tour
- Rebalance after birth: Workshop for expecting & new mothers to help with pain and discomfort after childbirth in Grass Valley
- Alan Tangren: Mushroom secrets
- The grand finale: Ken Hardin prepares to conduct the Sierra Master Chorale spring concert as change is in the air …
- Denis Peirce: The ‘Top Water Bite’ is on!
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley man plans for sex with teen, gets arrested, Nevada County authorities say
- Second suspect arrested in 2016 murder of Donald Ormsby
- Jason Schuller, convicted of murder, sentenced to 50 years to life by Nevada County judge
- Glenn Jennings, Cliff Newell square off in Nevada County district attorney race (VIDEO)