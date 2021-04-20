Aerial dance group to entertain kids of all ages during virtual Family Fun Day
Keeping with its intent to introduce children of all ages to art and culture Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts is hosting a free virtual Family Fun Day April 24 at 10 a.m. The run time is expected to be about 20 minutes. There is no cost to view on YouTube but viewers will need to RSVP on The Center’s website.
AirAligned brings us the story of a young girl who finds herself behind the scenes at a circus. AirAligned specializes in aerial bungees, silks, and hoops. Their performances are choreographed and athletically executed. AirAligned was formed in 2002 with support from The Center for the Arts.
This student performance was originally intended to be the first Family Fun Day performance following the extensive renovations of The Center, but was canceled due to what was then a new pandemic. The dancers have been anticipating this performance for over a year, as they have had much time to perfect their routines.
The show is just a part of The Center’s ongoing efforts to enrich the community while the community recovers from the COVID pandemic.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Virtual Family Fun Day: Special Edition feat. AirAligned
WHEN: Saturday, April 24, at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Online via YouTube
WEBSITE: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/family-fun-day-featuring-airaligned/
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aerial dance group to entertain kids of all ages during virtual Family Fun Day
Keeping with its intent to introduce children of all ages to art and culture Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts is hosting a free virtual Family Fun Day April 24 at 10 a.m. The run…