Aerial dance group to entertain kids of all ages during virtual Family Fun Day

Provided photo

Keeping with its intent to introduce children of all ages to art and culture Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts is hosting a free virtual Family Fun Day April 24 at 10 a.m. The run time is expected to be about 20 minutes. There is no cost to view on YouTube but viewers will need to RSVP on The Center’s website.

AirAligned brings us the story of a young girl who finds herself behind the scenes at a circus. AirAligned specializes in aerial bungees, silks, and hoops. Their performances are choreographed and athletically executed. AirAligned was formed in 2002 with support from The Center for the Arts.

This student performance was originally intended to be the first Family Fun Day performance following the extensive renovations of The Center, but was canceled due to what was then a new pandemic. The dancers have been anticipating this performance for over a year, as they have had much time to perfect their routines.

The show is just a part of The Center’s ongoing efforts to enrich the community while the community recovers from the COVID pandemic.