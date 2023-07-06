Tap That: Fresh Brewed Comedy presented by THE BVNKR
Nevada County’s premier stand-up comedy coalition is bringing you a fresh monthly lineup of comedians from near and less near. Join us at Gold Vibe for laughs and libations Saturday, July 8!
This month’s Tap That lineup features:
• Tom Wolfe
• Sara Rooker
• Andrea B
• Morgan Anderson
• Hosted by Michaela King
On July 14, Iconic Women in Music, presented by Tahoe Flow Artists, incorporates live music and vocals by Honey Vixen, out of this world aerial acts, and nostalgic dance numbers highlighting the influential women that have paved the way for us to express ourselves fully with no limit on what can be accomplished. The power of music and performance art have the ability to inspire, vocalize our feelings, and find a sense of self. Join us on this journey as we sing, dance, fly, reminisce, and revel in the iconic women all around us.
Tahoe Flow Artists is an aerial & dance entertainment company bringing high vibrational experiences to events of all kinds.
Honey Vixen will also be performing. Melding their diverse musical styles and aesthetics, this duo truly resonates with their deep seated mutual love of rock and roll, low down dirty blues, country sass and unabashed punk soul folk. Honey Vixen are Lake Tahoe local musicians Kandy Xander & Nicole Gaich. They get a kick out of selecting songs from artists they love and putting their own unique spin on them.
KNOW & GO WHO: THE BVNKR comedy WHEN: Saturday, July 7 — Doors: 7:30 p.m. Show: 8 p.m. WHERE: 12615 Charles Dr, Grass Valley, CA 95945 TICKETS: Online: $15 — At the door: $20. 18+ {related_content_uuid}e00be676-9eac-42e0-b258-605f6db09ef9{/related_content_uuid}
KNOW & GO WHO: Tahoe Flow Artists & Honey Vixen WHEN: July 14, Doors at 7:30 p.m. and starts at 8 p.m. WHERE: Gold Vibe Kombuchary TICKETS: $20 online and $25 at the door {related_content_uuid}b0f5ea71-fba9-455f-9f97-fbe9ba2250a5{/related_content_uuid}
