Adventure time! — Sierra Presbyterian Church brings back Adventure Week for kids

This summer, Sierra Presbyterian Church is hosting their annual Vacation Bible Camp. Starting Monday and continuing through Friday, July 9-13, children from four years old to sixth grade will be able to attend sessions at the Sierra Presbyterian Church for "a week of friends, fun, and faith."

Instead of the normal Bible Camp the church puts on every year, this year there are a few twists. The first round is called Adventure Week. There are not one, but two sessions each day — one in the morning from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and then an afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The camps are designed for parents who work during the summer, and need camps that hold longer hours. Parents can sign their child up for just one, or both of the sessions.

Also new this year are "Tracks." Parents can choose more focused activities for their children while signing up, including art, music, drama or volleyball. Some tracks have already been filled, so options may be limited.

Stacey Kay, director of the Children's Ministry, reports that the morning sessions will be filled with music, skits, Bible study, tracks and some snacks. The afternoon session will be less structured, but still full of activities.

Kay continued on to say that Bible studies will not be worked into every activity of the camp.

"Kids like to explore new things, learn new skills," she said. "It's more of a fun option than worked into every single aspect of the camp."

Pre-registration is recommended, but the church will also accept registration on a day-by-day basis.

Though there has been a drop in attendance, due to the lack of an Adventure Week two years ago and a slow start the year before, Kay is still confident that the children that do attend will have a wonderful time.

Despite the hot weather the county has had recently, the staff running the event have no worries about keeping the children cool. Part of the day will be spent indoors, and copious amounts of water will be provided.

The last day of Adventure Week on Friday, July 13, will have an additional Showcase and Family Night. The day is not limited to families that have attended camp — everyone is welcome to attend.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the kids will showcase what they've learned and practiced during the camp — especially those in the music and drama tracks. Afterwards, there will be a free barbecue and family forums.

The forums are aimed at the parents and guardians, having discussions about healthy lifestyles, extracurriculars and technology.

"We want kids to know that they're loved and valued by God, but also by us," Kay said. "What we wanna create here is a place where they can create relationships with their friends, the people who volunteer here, and hopefully God."

Morning sessions are $35 per child. Mornings and afternoons are $70 per child. Volunteer and Registration forms are available at the connect center at the church, and also online at sierrapres.com/events.

Contact Stacey Kay at stacey@sierrapres.com for more information.

Sarah Hunter is a University of Nevada journalism student and intern with The Union. Contact her at ncpcintern@theunion.com.