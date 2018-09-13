Hit the trail! — Nevada County offers Multiple Opportunities for Equestrians and trail development

Yearning to ride and or hike your way through open space, tall trees, scenic vistas and nature in general? The Gold Country Trails Council is the resource you need to make those dreams come true.

Gold Country Trails Council was formed in 1981 by a group of Nevada County citizens to fill the need for non-motorized trails in Nevada County and surrounding foothills. The council developed and constructed the Pioneer Trail, the route early pioneers took when traveling over the Sierra Nevada Mountains to Nevada City.

Today, the 30-mile long Pioneer Trail continues to be enjoyed by the community as a non-motorized multi-use trail.

Members volunteer to provide development and maintenance of non-motorized trails, equestrian campgrounds, and trailhead staging areas. The council is also a partner in the Pines to Mines Trail Alliance to develop and establish a 90-mile multi-use trail from Truckee to Nevada City/Grass Valley.

Additionally, two equestrian campgrounds have been built and are being supported by Gold Country Trails Council: Little Lasier Meadow Horse Camp near Truckee and Skillman Horse Camp on Highway 20 above Nevada City.

Both equestrian campgrounds provide individual truck and trailer parking spaces, hitching posts, corrals, fire rings, picnic tables, restrooms and water for stock.

Each year the council hosts the oldest and most enjoyable Poker Ride in the area. Funds raised from this event are used for campground and trail improvements. Gold Country Trails Council also participates in community events, such as the Celebration of Trails, United Trails Day and local parades.

They also organize additional fundraisers for trails, including tack swaps and raffles that support development and ongoing maintenance of trails.

Annually, the council organizes combined campouts with trail work days, and group rides so members can explore local trails.

Members and the public can easily access trail maps and a variety of educational materials on the council's website. The community is welcome to attend meetings to learn more about trails and campgrounds from members who utilize these facilities and trails on a regular basis.

Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every other month beginning in January at 7 p.m. with a scheduled guest speaker.

When you are ready to hit the trails, want more information, or are interested in joining the 300 members of Gold Country Trails Council visit goldcountrytrailscouncil.org.

Gold Country Trails Council also has a member email list and a Facebook page to keep members current on local events and trail issues.

This article came from the Adventure Nevada County Magazine.