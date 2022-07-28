Adventure Film Series showing at Auburn State Theatre

The Women's Adventure Film Tour celebrates inspiring women who are doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure, according to a press release from the Auburn State Theatre.

In honor of “The Endurance Capital of the World” Auburn State Theatre announces a new Adventure Film Series beginning Friday, July 29.

The first three films are The Women’s Adventure Film Tour, One Ocean Film Tour, and The Race to Alaska. The sports are extreme, the cinematography superb and all embrace the incredible will and spirit of the participants to reach their goal.

The Adventure Series films will screen on the last Friday of July, August, and September, with plans to resume the series in January 2023. Ticket price is $10 per film. All films start at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 29 — The Women’s Adventure Film Tour celebrates inspiring women who are doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure. Featuring women of all ages and abilities, from Olympic and ultra-running champions to highlining, climbing, distance swimming and mountain biking. Run time: 1 hr. 58 min.

Friday, August 26 — One Ocean Film Tour takes audiences on a spectacular visual journey through the world’s most beautiful and endangered environments. Featuring a series of ocean-loving films focused on adventure, the aquatic environment, and inspirational stories. Run time: 2 hr. 4 min.

Friday, September 30 — The Race to Alaska is described as “the Iditarod, on a boat, with a chance of drowning or being eaten by a grizzly bear.” This film follows racers as they compete in one of the most difficult endurance challenges in the world. Run time: 1 hr. 33 min.

Source: Auburn State Theatre