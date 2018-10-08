Adolescent Ideopathic Scoliosis: The signs, symptoms, and treatment available
October 8, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Learn more about Adolescent Ideopathic Scoliosis
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: 569 Searls Ave, Suite B., Nevada City
INFO: For more information call 530-478-1933 or visit http://www.FitForLifeNCPT.com
Bones are part of the wonder of our bodies. They continue to grow through puberty while supporting our body frames and providing us a solid structure from which to move. While growing, a child's spine is forming into the structure which it will keep through adulthood.
Although scoliosis can happen earlier than adolescence, Adolescent Ideopathic Scoliosis is the most common type of structural scoliosis. It is defined a side-curve in the spine of children age 10 to 18, with cause of scoliosis not determined.
A side curve means that the spine bends to the right or left, forming a persistent curve. Because Adolescent Ideopathic Scoliosis is something that can worsen during adolescence, it is important to watch out for scoliosis during a child's growing years.
The scoliotic curve actually has the likelihood of progressing the fastest during the period of a child's fastest growth, which is during the years of puberty. If scoliosis is found, treatment is available to help prevent the structural curve from increasing, which would stay throughout adulthood.
Adolescent Ideopathic Scoliosis is more common in girls than it is in boys. It's more common in females, the ratio of girls to boys increasing with age. In addition, more severe curves are found with greater prevalence in girls than in boys.
Pediatricians typically screen for and monitor Adolescent Ideopathic Scoliosis. A typical screening test is called the Adam's Forward Bend Test. Readers may remember having this test when they were kids.
Recommended Stories For You
To perform the Adam's test, the child starts in a standing position and bends forward. The screener looks at the child's back to assess for symmetry. A common sign of scoliosis is when some of the ribs of one side seem to protrude more than those of the other side. A pediatrician would measure a curve with a tool called a scoliometer.
Other signs that are sometimes, but not always seen in standing include: one shoulder being higher than the other, one hip being higher than the other at the waistline, a shift in the body to the right or left, or a seeming difference in right and left leg length.
It is common for adolescents to have no back pain caused from scoliosis. It is more common for adults with scoliosis to report symptoms including back pain, fatigue or muscle cramps.
A scoliotic curve may complicate other back conditions as a person ages. In general, low back pain is not uncommon in adolescents. Many experience back pain due to decreased abdominal and back strength, poor posture or body mechanics.
There are various treatments for scoliosis. Your child's pediatrician can talk with you about current treatments including observation of small curves, bracing and surgery for more extensive curves.
There are many alternative treatments available, ranging from chiropractic, long duration bracing, to physical therapy training. If you, or someone you know, think you have scoliosis it is recommended to consult a professional to see if they can provide you with some guidance.
Corey Vanderwouw, MPT specializes in spinal rehabilitation from adolescent to geriatrics, co-owner of Fit for Life Physical Therapy.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Learn more about Adolescent Ideopathic Scoliosis
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: 569 Searls Ave, Suite B., Nevada City
INFO: For more information call 530-478-1933 or visit http://www.FitForLifeNCPT.com
Trending In: Entertainment
- Spooky is on tap — Outlandish Experiences unveils new fall line-up in Nevada City
- Ann Wright: Jazz up the garden with ornamental grasses
- Take a drive with ‘The King’ — Documentary on Elvis Presley and the American dream at the Auburn State Theatre
- Creating their own opportunity: Local teens produce ‘Funkytastical’ theater
- Silent “Hunchback” screens with live music: Organist Walt Strony performs at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County residents fall victim to kidnap for ransom phone calls
- UPDATE: Aircraft goes down in field on Bitney Springs Road; no injuries or fire
- Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Highway 174
- Suspect in Alta Sierra break-ins sentenced to 3 years, 4 months
- Man with gun in Auburn killed by Placer deputies