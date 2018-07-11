Add a little variety to your life: The Stone House presents a new variety show

Sunday will be the debut of a brand new variety show at The Stone House in downtown Nevada City. Magician Nick Federoff and recently-returned-from-New York comedian Trevor Wade are teaming up with their band of eccentric entertainer friends and enemies to bring Nevada City a unique, monthly variety show.

Federoff and Wade both grew up in the area, moved away to hone their respective talents, and are coming together to co-emcee the premier Nevada City Variety show.

"Nick and I have known each other since we were seven," said Wade. "We played soccer together. Well, he played soccer. I sat and picked daisies. It's wonderful to be able to come together again 20 years later, where I have proven to be equally useful to our team."

Nevada County Variety offers a rotating line up of stand-ups, magicians, burlesque dancers, musicians and more.

"There's no other show in the area with this array of performers," said Federoff, who has been seen dazzling audiences with his magic show for years. "You can go see burlesque or go listen to music, but something truly amazing happens when all of these different crafts come together in one show."

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are only $15 and can be purchased at tiny.cc/stonehousevariety.

Space is extremely limited, so would-be audience members are encouraged to buy online to guarantee their seat.

The show promises to delight and awe, and is recommended for people ages 18 and older, due to the potential of mature content of some acts.

"But family friendly means something different for each family," Federoff said with a wink.

Federoff has toured internationally and worked at corporate trade-shows and street fairs alike, delighting audiences both young and old with his unique style of magic and mentalism.

After five years in New York City, where he performed regularly at Eastville Comedy Club and was a company member at the Reckless Comedy Theater, Wade has returned to his roots with jokes and stories that are as likely to tug a heartstring as they are crack a smile.

The Nevada City Variety line-up changes with every show, but this month's endeavor will also feature Heather Bewsee, of Truth or Dare Burlesque and favorite local comedian/actor/ukuleleist Danny McCammon, and more.

For answers to all your questions, email nick@themagicianisin.com.