 Yuba Theatre in Downieville to present “Way Out West in a Dress” | TheUnion.com

Yuba Theatre in Downieville to present “Way Out West in a Dress”

Activities and Events | May 30, 2019

Submitted to Prospector

Downieville School and the Sierra County Arts Council present the musical “Way Out West in a Dress” or … “Life’s a Hurdle When You’re Wearing a Girdle.”

The show is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Yuba Theatre in Downieville.

The book is by Billy St. John. Music and lyrics are by Bill Francoeur.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors, available from Downieville School Drama students, Sierra Hardware in Downieville and at the door.

The Sierra County Arts Council is a local partner of the California Arts Council.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Activities and Events
See more