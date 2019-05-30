Yuba Theatre in Downieville to present “Way Out West in a Dress”

Downieville School and the Sierra County Arts Council present the musical “Way Out West in a Dress” or … “Life’s a Hurdle When You’re Wearing a Girdle.”

The show is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Yuba Theatre in Downieville.

The book is by Billy St. John. Music and lyrics are by Bill Francoeur.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors, available from Downieville School Drama students, Sierra Hardware in Downieville and at the door.

The Sierra County Arts Council is a local partner of the California Arts Council.