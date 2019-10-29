Yuba Lit presents ‘New Angles on America’: Readings from three novelists who help us see us society with fresh eyes

For its November program, the popular reading series Yuba Lit will present three novelists offering “New Angles on America.”

“Great fiction helps us inhabit lives and perspectives far different from our own narrow view,” said Yuba Lit founder Rachel Howard. “In this destructively polarized time, we need that more than ever. That’s why Yuba Lit has brought together three riveting novelist who each give us a distinct view of the American experience.”

The reading — set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Stone House in Nevada City — brings together Bay Area writer Devi S. Laskar, Boston writer James Charlesworth, and Nevada City writer Ben Preston. Their books explore the lives of very different citizens: an Indian American woman living in Atlanta circa 2010; a family of children raised by a brutally competitive father in the 1980s; and a group of Polish immigrant workers in 1886 Milwaukee.

Devi S. Laskar is the most lauded of the group, a nominee for the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature and a finalist for the 2019 Clara Johnson Award for Women’s Literature. Her novel “The Atlas of Reds and Blues” is the story of an American-born woman with Bengali parents, shot in her driveway during an FBI raid, watching her life flash before her eyes. “This is one of my favorite books this year,” Howard said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also raves, writing that “The Atlas of Reds and Blues” “provides no easy answer. Laskar’s fine and moving novel is a step toward her own release, and with it she simultaneously offers readers a way out, too.”

Laskar will be joined by Boston writer James Charlesworth. A starred Booklist review was just one of many accolades for his novel, “The Patricide of George Benjamin Hill.” “Charlesworth’s debut novel takes a sweeping sideways look at American ambition and even the great American novel,” Booklist wrote.

This Yuba Lit also includes Nevada City writer Ben Preston, an audience favorite on a previous Yuba Lit presentation. Preston is finishing a novel dramatizing the Polish laborers’ strike that led to the Bay View Massacre in 1886 Milwaukee. Said Howard: “It’s a vivid story of immigrant survival and persistence driven by tough questions, namely: Should we choose solidarity with the oppressed over a life of personal ease?”

The night will open with Yuba Lit’s lively audience flash reading tradition. Attendees who write are encouraged to bring a poem or page of their own for a chance to read it live onstage.

Yuba Lit’s “New Angles on America” program will conclude with time for audience Q and A with the authors. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and program starts at 7, with a no-host bar. The Stone House is located at 107 Sacramento St., Nevada City. Admission is $10 at the door, but Howard said students are welcoxame to attend for free, and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Yuba Lit is a fiscally sponsored project of the Nevada County Arts Council, a not-for-profit organization. The series is also grateful to Harmony Books for selling copies of our authors’ books at the event. Yuba Lit’s website is http://www.yubalit.org.