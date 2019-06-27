Y’All come to the Y’Art Sale in Nevada City

What: Y’Art Sale and lemonade stand and music

This is not your average yard sale.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., artist Lil McGill will host a five fine-artist Y’Art sale of paintings, prints, photographs, notecards and art books at her studio in Nevada City.

“We’re clearing out our studios to make room for our new creations,” McGill explained.

She is well known for her distinctive “ethereal dreamscapes” expressed as large, colorful abstracts.

“Artists have to sometimes get their energy moving by clearing out their studios and having a blow-out sale,” agreed Denise Wey, whose paintings are inspired by the Yuba River.

“The Y’Art Sale is not just house-cleaning. It’s a process of rediscovery of our trajectory as artists,” Ed Hensley said.

When he’s not doing commercial work, he said, “I’m drawn to photographing things close at hand that are often over-looked and under-appreciated.”

He added, “It feels like a retrospective show, even if it’s not in a gallery.”

“We understand people want original art and great deals,” noted Louise Preston, who works in “the realm of abstract patterns, and visual experiences that evoke joy and movement.”

Preston will be selling her linocuts and serigraphs.

“Just think if you had picked up on an early Georgia O’Keeffe or Picasso when they were having a Y’Art Sale?” she said.

Like McGill and Wey, Julie Zumwalt also prefers colorful acrylics for her paintings.

“I think of my abstract art as visual choreography filled with rhythm, motion and fluidity,” she said.

The group credits Preston and Hensley, who are married, for coming up with the Y’Art Sale concept.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE

The Y’Art Gang has invited Douglass Truth to join the sale, and he will make a guest appearance for part of the day. He is an accomplished painter and close friend to several members of the Y’Art Gang,

Truth is perhaps better known for his delightful and surreal one-man shows, most notoriously “An Intimate Evening with Death Herself.”

This will be one of the last chances for friends and fans to see Truth before he moves his Teahouse of Danger to the East Coast later this summer.

“I’m going for other shores as the wind so regularly demands, but I’m going to leave as much of myself here as I can,” he pledged.

In addition to fine-art bargains and a chance to meet the artists in a casual setting, there will be free music from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. by Induction (Robbert Trice and Jim Rodney).

“This will be a fun day with fantastic savings and great value on life-enriching original fine art,” McGill promised. “Live music and a lemonade stand too!”

No, not your average yard sale.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer and photographer in Nevada County. Contact him at tdurkin@vfr.net or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net.