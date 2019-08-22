Wine, music, art at Grass Valley reception for Carmen Lang solo exhibit

On Friday, the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills invites the public to an opening reception for figurative artist Carmen Lang, featuring sculptural works in ceramic, paper mache and concrete, and drawings on paper. The event will be celebrated with wine, refreshments and a live musical performance by pianist Gregory S. Young beginning at 5 p.m.

In this exhibit, Lang’s large scale installations and tiny figurative scenes create a world of joyful play and quiet contemplation. Her installations engage one’s sense of self and scale as we’re invited to participate in a game of interactive play with a group of larger than life body parts such as legs and feet — each of which can be moved and rearranged by participants.

And though her small figurative ceramic “scenes” in their fragility do not invite the viewer to physically engage in such play, their tiny seated figures invite us to become miniaturized versions of ourselves lounging with them on luxuriously soft, overstuffed chairs while their perfect, smooth porcelain surfaces drip with gorgeous colored glazes.

Lang shares some thoughts about her process and narrative: “I see the human body as a container of impulses. I’m invested in tactile procedures, transforming materials such as clay and concrete into figures for what become for me a satisfying apprehension of the human body. The leg sculptures are about building fictional bodies and exploring composition and scale with just one element of the human body. Working with narratives around the leg led directly to the shoe. I am also interested in the ways human beings have become so sophisticated through clothing. As humans we use all kinds of materials, color, texture, proportion and composition to design what we use to dress up our bodies and personalities.”

Lang grew up in Mexico City. She received a BFA from La Esmeralda in 1991 where she also was a professor of Ceramics and Drawing from 1997-2003. In 2013, she received an MFA from the California College of the Arts. As a grad student, she was awarded the George B. Saxe scholarship, and a scholarship at Penland School of Crafts in North Carolina. In 2014, she was a guest artist at the Human Form Symposium at Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts. Since receiving her MFA in 2013 she has taught at UC Berkeley, SFAI Extension Program, Holy Names University, Richmond Art Center and Sierra College.

Lang has done artistic residencies at the Banff Centre for the Arts and Uriarte Talavera with grants from FONCA in Mexico. She has been a guest artist at the University of Manitoba and San Francisco State University. She participates regularly in national and international solo and group exhibitions. In 2018 she won second prize at Bienal de Cerámica Artistica Contemporanea in Tijuana.

Lang’s solo exhibition will be on display through Sept. 28. ASiF Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.