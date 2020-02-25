Wildfire solutions film to show at North Columbia Schoolhouse

The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center is pleased to present “Not If, But When” a 40-minute documentary featuring experts from Cal Fire, Tahoe Nation Forest, California’s Governor’s Office, South Yuba River Citizens League, UC Berkeley’s Field Stations, Yuba Water Agency, Camptonville Community Partnership and more. Followed by a Q&A with the film makers and panel discussion.

Traditional antagonist organizations are coming together forming unprecedented partnerships in order to solve the wildfire issues, but it will take every one of us to bring balance to the landscape.

Wildfires are becoming a global issue, and California is one of the places that is hit the hardest because of its dry climate. We discovered that in the face of the imminent danger, communities, and organizations that were opponents in the past are coming together to find innovative solutions. They are forming large scale unprecedented partnerships that have adopted cutting edge solutions implementing the latest data models along with Native American ecological knowledge. If they are successful, this can influence work around the world. However, it will take every one of us to solve the wildfire issue. Be informed, be involved, be part of the conversation and part of the solution.

The film is based on interviews with leading experts from state, federal, and grassroots organizations, water agencies, community partnerships, and so on.

Located just 20 miles from downtown Nevada City on the San Juan Ridge, at 17894 Tyler Foote Road, the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center draws visitors from all over the region.