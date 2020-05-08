Wild & Scenic Film Festival presents virtual ‘fan favorites’ event

KNOW & GO What: Wild & Scenic Film Festival’s “Fan Favorites” virtual event When: Thursday May 14 at 7 p.m. Where: Virtual Event (Streaming online, register for link) Tickets: Free Register: https://yubariver.salsalabs.org/fanfaves

Wild & Scenic Film Festival’s “Fan Favorites” will be showcased in a live virtual event on the evening of Thursday, May 14, featuring highlights, award winners, and standouts from this year’s flagship festival. These films will be broadcast live online to allow audiences to enjoy them from the comfort of their home.

This is a free event, though donations are welcomed. A link to access the video stream will be automatically sent to all South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) and Wild & Scenic members. Not a member yet? Please consider becoming a member for benefits like festival discounts and access to SYRCL news and events. Proceeds from this event support SYRCL.

Dinner and Movie Night

Wild & Scenic is partnering with Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co. in Nevada City to offer you dinner-to-go to accompany the evening’s entertainment. Visit WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org for more details.

Support Local Journalism Donate



‘Fan Favorites’ lineup

“Bears of Durango” (59 min) was a real crowd pleaser and one of the most talked about films at the 2020 festival. Dive headfirst into bear dens with biologists who have spent six years investigating why there have been increases in human-black bear conflicts.

This year’s People’s Choice Award Winner was “The Sacramento, At Current Speed” (38 min). The Sacramento River is a workhorse, hemmed in by freeways, channelized for agriculture and drinking. But there is also a hidden river, where you can launch a boat and float 300 miles to the sea. We are excited to welcome both Mitch Dion (Writer/Narrator/Interviewer/Boatman) and Tom Bartels (Co-Producer, Camera, Editor) as special guests.

2020 Student Filmmaker Award winner “A Walk Through the Land Of 1,000 Hills” (11 min) joins Rwanda National Park Ranger Claver Ntoyinkima as he guides you through one of the most biodiverse places in the world.

ABOUT THE WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL

Considered one of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines filmmaking, cinematography and storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions to restore the Earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) from their headquarters in Nevada City. Wild & Scenic events serve as fundraisers for the organization, supporting year-round work to unite the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. For more information, visit WildandScenicFilmFestival.org.