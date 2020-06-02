Wild & Scenic Film Festival announces ‘Foodie Films’ virtual event

Wild & Scenic Film Festival’s “Foodie Films” will be showcased in a live virtual event on the evening of Friday, June 5, in partnership with BriarPatch Food Co-op. The event will feature a selection of past Wild & Scenic Official Selections relating to food and farming.

These films will be broadcast live online to allow audiences to enjoy them from the comfort of their home. The event is being provided for free, and donations are welcomed. Proceeds from this event support the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL).

Wild & Scenic is excited to welcome a number of special guests to the event. Sierra Harvest Farm Institute Director Molly Nakahara will join us for a Q&A session. The evening will also feature a panel discussion about Evolution of Organic with Izzy Martin (CEO of Sierra Fund), Michael Funk (Founder, UNFI), and Amigo Bob Cantisano (Organic Ag Advisors, Heaven and Earth Farm, Felix Gillet Institute) who are all featured in the film.

Once again, the festival is offering a dinner and a movie option. For this event Wild & Scenic has partnered with BriarPatch Food Co-op to offer you a dinner-to-go package that includes take and bake pizza, salad and cookies to accompany the evening’s entertainment. BriarPatch is a proud sponsor of this event, subsidizing the cost of the dinners to ensure that 100% of proceeds support SYRCL’s work to protect our local watershed. There are a limited number of dinner packages available. Reserve yours now, as well as get more information on the films, via WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org.

‘Foodie Films’ lineup

Seeding Our Future (10 min) – Sierra Harvest educates, inspires and connects families to fresh, local seasonal foods through farm to school education, training the next generation of farmers and supporting low-income families in growing food at home. Their programs reach 96% of the K-8 students in Western Nevada County. Prepare to get inspired by this regional model of food systems change.

Soil Carbon Cowboys (12 min) – Many people talk about the cattle business as a big environmental problem. Cattle, when properly grazed, offer solutions to soil health, animal health, human health, water supply and food nutrition. It’s a brave new world, and it’s below our feet.

Evolution of Organic (87 min) – Told by those who built the movement, Evolution of Organic is the story of organic agriculture. A motley crew of back-to-the-landers, spiritual seekers and farmers’ sons and daughters reject chemical farming and set out to explore organic alternatives. It’s a heartfelt journey of change – from a small band of rebels to a cultural transformation in the way we grow and eat food. By now organic has gone mainstream, split into an industry-oriented toward bringing organic to all people and a movement that has realized a vision of sustainable agriculture. It’s the most popular and successful outgrowth of the environmental impulse of the last fifty years.