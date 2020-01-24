Wild & Scenic Film Festival announces 2020 award winners

Once again Nevada City and Grass Valley came alive this past weekend with thousands of film aficionados, filmmakers, environmental leaders and outdoor enthusiasts who traveled from all over the globe for five days of award-winning films and activism as part of the 18th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival.

This year’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival featured award-winning films, activist workshops, and special guests such as California’s Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot and artist Obi Kaufmann. The festival presented panels on a variety of topics such as justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, with members of groups like Latino Outdoors and Diversify Outdoors. There were outdoor excursions including a hike with members of the Nevada City Nisenan tribe, as well as a trip with LGBTQ+ group Venture Out. Art shows, an EnviroFair, book signings, and much more rounded out the immersive event.

“It was another banner year for the Wild & Scenic Film Festival. Nevada City and Grass Valley buzzed with the spirit of this year’s theme, (re)Generation, via public programs like our workshops, talks, and chats, and the more than 140 environmental documentaries and adventure films we screened. We look forward to seeing the ways in which the community takes their inspiration from the festival and turns in into action both locally and afar,” said Jorie Emory, Wild & Scenic Film Festival Director.

This year’s award-winning films were chosen from a field of more than 500 submissions by a dedicated team of jurists.

AND THE WINNERS ARE …

Best of Festival: Honeyland

Best in Theme: Take Back the Harbor

Spirit of Activism: Mossville – When Great Trees Fall

Most Inspiring Adventure Film: The River and the Wall

Best Short: Where Life Begins

Jury Awards: Sea of Shadows, Artifishal

Student Filmmaker Award: Chema Domenech, A Walk Through The Land of 1,000 Hills

John de Graaf Environmental Filmmaking Award: Deia Schlosberg

Honorable Mentions: Maxima, The Condor & the Eagle, Tigerland

People’s Choice Award: The Sacramento, At Current Speed

Kids Jury — Best Children’s Film: Wild Toddler Chronicles – Legacy

Kids Jury — Honorable Mention: Daniel – A Cyclist With TBI Making a Difference

ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL

Considered one of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, the 18th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines stellar filmmaking, cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come. Festival-goers are treated to a wide variety of award winning films, including those about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy, wildlife, and environmental justice. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is hosted and produced annually by the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) at venues across Nevada City and Grass Valley, California. The event serves as the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting year-round work to unite the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed.

Source: Wild & Scenic Film Festival