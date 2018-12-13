Wild Eye Pub hosts Peter & Paul in Grass Valley
December 13, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Wild Eye Pub presents
WHAT: Paul Emery & Peter Wilson
WHEN: Sunday, Dec.16, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill St., Grass Valley
TICKETS: FREE
WEBPAGE: https://stringsconcerts.com/18-12-16-peter-paul-wild-eye.html
Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley will host Peter & Paul for a free show 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Peter & Paul have performed together since the early 1980s as the Fun Train Minstrels and in various combinations.
Paul Emery is a member of Backwoods Jazz with Anni McCann and Tom Schmidt. He is creator of 1000 Kisses Deep – The Songs of Leonard Cohen, which has performed around Northern California to sell-out crowds. Paul is also a founding member of the Foothills Flyers duo with Ray Mann and the ground-breaking Greater Carmichael String Band.
His production company, Paul Emery Presents, has been an essential part of Nevada County's vibrant music scene for decades.
Peter Wilson is a singer/songwriter/guitarist with several recordings to his credit. He's a member of the Deadbeats playing the music of the Grateful Dead.
Peter has written, recorded and toured with Mountain John Hilligoss and Moe Dixon in the trio Troubadour Camp. He's a featured member of Paul Emery's 1000 Kisses Deep ensemble.
Wilson's production company, Strings Concerts, presents curated folk music concerts by international touring artists.
