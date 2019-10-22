What’s next for KVMR? A Sonic Saturday Sausage Soiree & Shindig

COST: Free, but KVMR is accepting financial donations and new memberships during its fall drive

WHERE: Outside KVMR’s front door at 120 Bridge Street at Spring Street, Nevada City, across the Miner’s Foundry and directly in back of the Nevada Theatre

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or when food runs out)

WHAT: The Sonic Saturday Sausage Soiree & Shindig, featuring free sausage, tofu and hot dogs with listeners and the community invited to record a Sonic ID by telling a story about gratitude, which will be made into 30-second vignette and broadcast on the station

When you’ve had a nine-day membership drive, why not hold a Sonic Saturday Sausage Soiree & Shindig on the last afternoon?

That’s what’s happening outside community radio KVMR 89.5 FM’s downtown building in Nevada City this Saturday.

Station volunteers and staff will be grilling sausages, hot dogs, tofu dogs and other goodies to celebrate the drive and invite listeners to join in the free festivities.

“We’re looking for Sonic ID’s from the community,” said KVMR Membership Coordinator Adriana Kelly.

“That’s a 3 minute or so story about a topic, we’ve chosen gratitude, that we’ll record and turn into a 30-second vignette to air on our stations,” Kelly explained. “We want to put our listeners on the air because we are grateful for them.”

The grill will be open beginning at 11 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. or earlier if all the food is gone. Many of the sausages have been donated by the Hamstand, Nevada City.

Station officials are hoping for a steady stream of storytellers getting recorded.

“We’re hoping this event will encourage some new folks to become KVMR members or others to make an additional gift as well,” Kelly added with a smile.

KVMR is located at the corner of Spring and Bridge streets directly in back of the Nevada Theatre and across the street from the Miners Foundry.

The drive runs through Saturday at 8 p.m., including a variety of membership drive specials.

THURSDAY

10 a.m. — Martin Webb, author of “Please Don’t Read This Column” in Nevada County Cannabis, is guest co-host with Jennifer “Miss Jiff” Robin on “Resilience Radio.”

Noon — “Afternoon Delight,” featuring twisted love songs and a contest to nominate and name the “two most unlikely radio hits of all time”, according to Adriana Kelly. Hosts are Poly & Molly Amorous (KVMR’s Kelly and Joyce Miller).

2 p.m. — “Harmony Ridge”, with longtime host Brian Terhorst, marks its KVMR membership drive return in the folk program’s new time slot, after it left KVMR circa 2006. KVMR broadcaster John Adams (“Early Morning Ramble”) joins Brian as co-host for the drive special.

8 p.m. — “Jazz Workshop”, with Nora Nausbaum.

FRIDAY

7 a.m. — “Morning Show” Jerianne Van Dijk and Todd Wahoske, who worked on art direction and design of the forthcoming 2020 KVMR Pet Pin-Up Calendar, will offer the Calendar as a thank you gift during the fabled “Todd’s Two Two” from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Noon — “Toast With Jam” KVMRx’s DJ Fatfinger and co-host Mystic Al feature remixes of Grateful Dead songs.

2 p.m. — “The New Bleat” It’s the only radio show where a classroom of elementary students introduces the show. You can thank KVMR Music Director Sean Dooley-Miller for that.

8 p.m. — “Ital Culture” DJ Redlocks lovingly presents reggae. It’s as simple as that.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. —“Backroads” Walkin’ Larry Hillberg says you should take a hike if you don’t snap up a KVMR emergency crank radio as a thank you gift this fall. But he’ll be folking around with music during the show as well.

10 a.m. — “County Line Bluegrass” Betcha host Eric Rice offers to make your dog a member of KVMR. After all, bluegrass and canines just kinda go together. And you can come on down for KVMR’s “Sausage Soiree” (see beginning of article) and serve up your story of gratitude.

1 p.m. — “Angels & Devils” Kim Rogers (“Good Stuff” will be sporting wings and Thomas Greener (“Ragged But Right”) will have his horns on as they battle back and forth with the best, the brightest, the goofiest and the groaniest angel and devil songs you’ll ever hear.

4 p.m. — “Color Radio” Brian Lee always has his pulse on both pop hits and obscure wonders from the ‘50s to the early ‘60s.

6 p.m — “Diamonds and Rust” Someone walks away with an autographed copy of a Joan Baez album, while Laura Miller tries to meet every match she can in the last show of the KVMR “Radio with a Heart and a Beat” membership drive toward connection.

Nonprofit, non-commercial community radio station KVMR 89.5 FM is currently holding its fall membership drive. Listeners and supporters can donate online at kvmr.org or by calling 530-265-9555 (or 530-265-9073 ext. 1003) or by stopping by the KVMR Building, 120 Bridge St. at Spring St., Nevada City, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 26. Complete schedule, archives and information is available at kvmr.org.