Western Songbirds to make beautiful music at Madelyn Helling Library

Where: Marian E. Gallager, M.D. Amphitheater next to the Madelyn Helling Library at the Rood Center

On Monday morning, the Western Songbirds will be flying in to play and perform at the InConcert Sierra/Nevada County Library Musical Monday Series.

The Songbirds — Maggie McKaig, Sands Hall and Sally Ashcraft — have been making beautiful music for many years. The eclectic trio will present an array of North American folk, Celtic, and original songs. Featuring three-part vocal harmonies as well as audience sing-a-longs, the Songbirds accompany themselves on acoustic guitars, accordion, various Celtic whistles … and a few surprise instruments to boot.

At last year’s Musical Monday, the Songbirds were thrilled to have babies attempting to crawl on stage to join them. They hope to inspire such enthusiastic audience reaction once again this year.

The free Musical Monday Series continues through July 22. There’s lots of shade, bring a lawn chair or a blanket, and enjoy.