Vive la France: Nevada City Film Festival to screen ‘Colette’ and ‘Amelie’ in drive-in experience

WHEN: Aug. 30, Gates 6:30 p.m., Films 7:30 p.m. Please arrive no later than 7 p.m. Advance tickets required. No tickets will be sold onsite

When 90-year-old Colette Catherine was a young woman she joined a movement only 2% of France’s population stood for: The French Resistance. Those in the resistance stood up to the Nazi occupation and would make history for defying the many regulations imposed on them by Nazi Germans.

Now, decades later, Catherine is the subject of the short documentary “Colette,” which follows the title character and historian Lucie Fouble as they embark on a journey to trace the steps of Colette’s brother Jean-Pierre who was one of thousands to meet his fate in the Nordhausen concentration camp.

The film will be screened Aug. 30 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds as part of the Nevada City Film Festival’s Drive-In Festival. It will precede a showing of the popular 2001 French fantasy “Amelie” starring Audrey Tautou as the shy yet rambunctious woman who nudges fate along with a whimsical series of good deeds.

Speaking of fate, the documentary’s creators met Colette after hearing her story on a tour of the famed Normandy Beach, which was used by allied forces in the World War II D-Day invasion. Fascinated by her past, they reached out to her and following a series of conversations were granted permission to meet with her and record her trip to Germany, a place she previously had no interest in visiting.

“The question comes up: why would you put a 90-plus year old woman through this?” said the film’s director, Anthony Giacchino. “The thing is with Colette you could never do that unless it was her decision.

“What did intrigue her is that she did it for Lucie, just to pass (her story) on so that people wouldn’t forget about this and what happened. Not just what happened to her brother, but in a general sense. Once she was in, she was going to give her all.”

While Colette herself remains a stubborn and often stoic woman, her travels to where her brother died turn understandably emotional as she recounts the events of the war to her much younger traveling companion, historian Fouble. The two form an obvious bond.

Said the film’s co-producer Alice Doyard: “We discovered that Colette was keen on transmission and she wanted to talk to us, to show us. She knows the cost of standing up. So along came Lucie and we thought this could be a good journey, hand in hand between the two women. We discovered that this was living history.”

“There were times when I didn’t want to finish making (the film) because I enjoyed living in it,” said Giacchino. “It certainly was something that you kind of feel like ‘oh, it’s over’ but it’s so wonderful that it is out there. It’s crazy to think it’s going to be at a drive-in movie theater.”

“Colette” (run time 25 minutes) and “Amelie” (run time 129 minutes) will screen as a double feature on Aug. 30 as part of the Nevada City Film Festival, which takes place Aug. 28 through Sept. 4. For tickets and more information please visit nevadacityfilmfestival.com or call 530-362-8601.