Virtual dance party with The Earles of Newtown live from The Center

Local band Earles of Newtown are the first to perform at The Center for the Arts as part of their new broadcast series, From The Center. This is not just another online concert. The Center is working in partnership with WonderLove productions to create an interactive dance party experience combining the live stream video with Zoom technology. The live streaming music and virtual dance party is happening Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. To enjoy the free public broadcast visit thecenterforthearts.org to RSVP.

The Center is committed to creating accessible and inclusive music experiences as they work through the phases of reopening after COVID-19 restrictions closed the doors on their newly renovated theater. The series is called From The Center, and features California artists and local favorites. Earles of Newtown are the first to take to the new stage on June 26, followed by Angels and Outlaws scheduled for July 17, and St. Nowhere on July 24.

The Center is excited to put their new broadcast room into action working with WonderLove and KVMR to capture the video and audio for their first live streaming event. “We are thrilled to partner with The Center For the Arts, KVMR and musicians to present a series that engages our community in a dynamic and safe way,” says Elisa Parker of WonderLove productions. “Imagine a virtual American Bandstand from the comfort of your own home, where you have an opportunity to be part of the show. We look forward to connecting with everyone from this new platform!” Join the dance party from your own home with Earles of Newtown, where you’ll have the option of participating in the show via Zoom (see The Center’s website for more info) or watching from your own home as an audience member.

“The arts are essential,” says The Center’s Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel. “We want to give local musicians the opportunity to perform their works on our beautiful new main stage, hear the great new sound, and to bring the community some dancing joy. I think we could all agree we need this right now. The Center is adapting to our new normal while continuing our mission of making the arts accessible to everyone by bringing music into the homes of our community’s most vulnerable and those uncomfortable returning to public events.”

The live streaming music and virtual dance party featuring Earles of Newtown is happening Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. The free broadcast will be available online at thecenterforthearts.org, as well as on the air at KVMR 89.5 Nevada City. A digital “Tip Jar” is available for donations to support both the artists and The Center. For more information and to RSVP, please visit thecenterforthearts.org.