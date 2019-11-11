Village Folk Orchestra to play danceable tunes Friday in Nevada City

Tuning up their tambura, fiddle, and gadulka, and warming up the accordion, dumbek and tupan, plus more woodwinds and strings and their voices, the six regular players of Village Folk Orkestra rehearse for a Nov. 15 concert and dance. These trained musicians focus on East Europe — the danceable rhythms from Greece, haunting stories of love from Bulgaria, with stopovers in Serbia, romantic Roumania, Turkey, Poland, and more.

Live music begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Fletcher’s Dance Hall, 542 Searls Avenue, Nevada City, across from Plaza Tire, with a big parking lot. Inside is a smooth floor for dancers plus cushy seats for listeners. Local folk dancers will teach a few steps at 7 p.m., and then lead circles and lines. Refreshments are available, and admission is by donation. Questions? 530 272 4650.