Variety show offers comedy at Stonehouse

The Variety Show has become one of the most talked about productions in Stonehouse history for being a wildly entertaining show that is fun, sophisticated and somewhat unhinged in all the best ways possible. It is stage managed, produced, booked and hosted by Rena Blair. The assistant and cohost is Judy Merrick. It is a creative platform intended to bring various talented artists together in one show. Each show has two acts. The first act includes five different performers including stand up comedy, dance, live music, and more. The second act is the House of Yes Improv Comedy Group, a local improv troupe featuring Rena Blair, Judy Merrick, Aspen Drake, Ryan Wink and Justin Hansen.

This upcoming show is a comedy special featuring four stand up comics — Melissa McGillicuddy, Becky Lynn, Al Shuman and Josh Means. This show will also feature acclaimed burlesque dancer and singer Magnoliah Black. Plus more surprises at the show!

The Variety Show is cabaret style, meaning the Stonehouse puts dining tables on the dance floor so patrons can sit and have dinner while they watch the show. Seating is available without dinner and cocktail service is available throughout.

The cost is $15 and it is an age 18 and older event.

Reservations and advance tickets are required and strongly encouraged for table seating, as this show will most likely sell out.