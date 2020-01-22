Valerie Costa: Dew Drop Inn for the Naughty Bawdy Revue

Are you looking for something a little different to do this weekend? Something titillating to shake you out of your rut? This could be just the thing! The Naughty Bawdy Revue presents Burlesque Roulette taking place from 9-11 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Dew Drop Inn in South County.

At Burlesque Roulette, performers don’t know what they’re going to be doing and neither do you. The audience shows up and the performers wear whatever they like. Then, an audience member draws a name out of a hat, and the performer then draws a song from a different hat and creates a dance on the spot.

Troupe leader Dierdre Von Derriere says that this is a fun and playful way to experience burlesque, and that only the best performers can take part due to the advanced nature of the show. “I am careful to curate my performers to make sure that they are all experienced and can create something fun and entertaining; this is not beginners burlesque,” she said. “The first time I suggested it, some of the performers were apprehensive about trying it, but of course they are game to try anything. Now that we have done it once, it’s loved by the dancers and the audience alike. It’s like being at an art installation where the art is being created right in front of your eyes. It’s magic.”

Von Derriere says that many people think that burlesque is just a strip show, but it is dance oriented and something women can take their husband or boyfriend to and have a good time. In fact, most of the performers’ husbands, boyfriends, and partners come to every show and are supportive of their involvement in burlesque. People enjoy seeing all types of dance styles and body types highlighted at these shows. It’s body positive and all women are celebrated and allowed to strut their stuff to show that every body is beautiful.

The Naughty Bawdy Revue started in July of 2017, because Von Derriere missed the friendships, camaraderie, and fun performing opportunities that she had developed with her burlesque troupe in her previous home state of Colorado. She had been involved with a troupe there for 7-8 years before moving to Nevada County, and her demanding work schedule (she’s a nurse in her “muggle life”) and being a single mom didn’t leave her much “me time” to enjoy. “The Bow Ties and Truth or Dare troupes existed three years ago and I performed with both troupes prior to starting The Naughty Bawdy Revue, but with my schedule the timing for rehearsals was not ideal,” Von Derriere said, adding, “Both troupes had the costuming and glamour side down but I missed the tongue in cheek, satirical, performance art, freaky deakiness that I had experienced in the Denver burlesque scene.”

One day, Von Derierre was driving home from work and saw that the Dew Drop was under new ownership. She went in to meet the new owners Laurie and Marcus Godfrey and talked to them about building and creating a stage space in what was at that time an eating area. The Godfreys loved the idea of being the home to regular burlesque shows and built a stage for them. “We were the first show to happen on that stage, and it turned out to be a boon because now they have live music almost nightly,” Von Derriere said. “It is our home and that of so many other local performers now.”

The Naughty Bawdy Revue started as a show, but last year they formed a troupe that has been growing ever since. Wanting to increase their troupe, the performers started teaching classes at Dew Drop, and have since graduated to an actual studio. Every Wednesday they teach Burlesquercize at Go Pilates Studio in Nevada City from 6-7 p.m. Drop in is $10 per person. “There is no stripping necessary, it’s an exercise dance class, and the goal is to get everyone feeling sexy and good about themselves, then they can head home and try out their new moves,” Von Derriere explained.

So come on out to Burlesque Roulette this Saturday, Jan. 25. The doors open at 8 p.m. and make sure to get there early to grab a seat for the show, which starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 presale, $20 at the door. Get your tickets today at https://tinyurl.com/nbroulette2020.