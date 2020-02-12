Valentine’s Day showing of ‘Titanic’ at Del Oro

It’s Valentine’s Day and Sierra Theaters is celebrating by bringing James Cameron’s epic, action-packed romance “Titanic” back to the big screen for a one time showing at Del Oro Theatre this Friday at 7 p.m.

The love story is set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic; the pride and joy of the White Star Line and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. She was the most luxurious liner of her era — the “ship of dreams” — which ultimately carried over 1,500 people to their death in the ice cold waters of the North Atlantic in the early hours of April 15, 1912.

A young Leonardo DiCaprio and Oscar-nominatee Kate Winslet light up the screen as Jack and Rose, the young lovers who find one another on the “unsinkable” R.M.S. Titanic. But when the doomed luxury liner collides with an iceberg in the frigid North Atlantic, their passionate love affair becomes a thrilling race for survival. Winner of 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, this tale of forbidden love and courage in the face of disaster triumphs as a true cinematic masterpiece.

All tickets are $10 for this special event and are available at the Del Oro Box Office or at http://www.sierratheaters.com.