Underground legend C.J. Boyd plays all-ages show in Nevada City

This Saturday, the Miners Foundry Cultural Center launches its new Beta Series to help connect an all-ages audience with new and emerging artists. This intimate evening of acoustic and experimental music features C.J Boyd, along with The Unfortunate Bastard, and Stephanie Siehr and The Stratospheres. (See more on Boyd on the facing page.)

Bassist turned vagabond C.J. Boyd uses bass loops and voices in order to try and stop time. Weaving together improvisation with a sparse, minimalist aesthetic, Boyd creates waves of sound, worlds of provocative unlived memories through a singular approach to the upright bass and electric bass guitar that makes everything near and far.

Over the years, Boyd has become something of an underground legend, attracting a legend of fans inspired by his unique approach to songwriting. Boyd has literally spent the last ten years of his life on tour. He refers to his obsessive dedication to the road as the InfiniTour. As the ten-year anniversary of the InfiniTour approached, both Boyd and his label (Joyful Noise Recordings) decided the occasion should be marked with the release of a commemorative album. But no ordinary album would suffice — the project would have to match the expansive scope of the massive endeavor being celebrated. From this idea, Kin Ships was born.

Kin Ships is a sprawling four-disc collection documenting the vast assortment of people and places Boyd has touched, and been touched by over the last 10 years.

The album was created in accordance with a strict set of guidelines.

“First, each song is recorded in a different state, and in that state alone,” Boyd explains. “Secondly, each song is a cover of a person or band from that state with whom I have played shows. That means I recorded 51 songs, each one in a different state (plus DC). Every song is a cover, and I only covered songs of people with whom I have actually shared a stage.”

Kin Ships features 186 guest musicians, including Thor Harris, Victor Villarreal, Sima Cunningham (Ohmme), and Kyle Field (Little Wings), and features covers of songs by Sharon Van Etten, Deer Tick, Angel Olsen, WHY?, Chelsea Wolfe, Dirty Projectors, Circuits des Yeux, and obviously a lot more. Boyd’s multilayered bass and vocals are accompanied by all manner of instruments, including theremin, marimba, kalimba, church organ, and saw just to name a few.

“These smaller shows give us the opportunity to support non-mainstream musicians and encourage audiences to explore new music,” says Gretchen Bond, Executive Director of Miners Foundry Cultural Center. “As a music lover, there is nothing like “discovering” a band or musician for the first time.”

Also on the bill is The Unfortunate Bastard featuring Dave Dalton of Screaming Bloody Marys and Brian Tierney of The Gargoyles. Together they liken their sound to a “busker, punk, pub-rock electric … Violent Femmes on the street corner with Billy Bragg.” Opening is Stephanie Siehr and The Stratospheres, performing a mix of pared-down twang and proto-punk, a la Lucinda Williams meets the Modern Lovers.