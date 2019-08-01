Ukelele Fest in Auburn

The Auburn Recreation District is presenting a ukelele festival with concerts and workshops Aug. 2-3, in Auburn.

Take in the majestic California foothills at this two-day event with insightful workshops, concerts, open mic and jamboree. The festival kicks off with a Friday evening concert at the historical State Theater featuring world music from Grammy and Na Hoku Hanohano award winning artists Daniel Ho, Abe Lagrimas Jr. and Roseville’s own charming Peewee Ukulele Orchestra (performers aged 8-14).

From his simple beginnings in Honolulu to his life amid the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, Ho has worked over the years as a musician, producer, singer/songwriter, arranger, composer, engineer, and record company owner. The most compelling of these roles has been as a six-time Grammy Award winning producer, featured slack key guitarist, and artist in the “Best Hawaiian Music Album,” “Best Pop Instrumental Album,” and “Best World Music Album” categories.

Abe Lagrimas Jr. is a musician, composer, educator, and author who plays the drums, vibraphone, ukulele, and studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. In 2012, he competed in the highly prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Drums Competition and has worked with many artists such as Eric Marienthal, Eric Reed, Kamasi Washington, Dontae Winslow, Barbara Morrison, Michelle Coltrane, Jake Shimabukuro, Kenny Endo, and continues to be an in-demand session musician in Los Angeles.

Workshop sessions will be conducted by musician-instructors Ho, Lagrimas, Carla Fontanilla, flamenco teacher Julie Holloman, Marian Smith, Leonard Kauffer, Steve Quan, Perry Stauffer & Dani Joy. Sessions are devoted to right hand techniques, chord/melody solo, songwriting, and Hawai’ian vamps & blues riffs, along with friendly introductory classes for new recruits. On Saturday evening let your hair down at the Jamboree in the Park as Leonard Kauffer guides you through an evening of jamming, open mic, group performances & relaxation. BYOB.

Profits from the Saturday raffle support the Ukes for Schools non-profit program benefiting local children.

For more info, go to http://www.AuburnUkuleleFestival.com.