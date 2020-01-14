Two writing opportunities offered in Nevada City

HOW: Register at https://brilliantplayground.com/freedom-to-write/ or call Maxima at 530-263-9780. Early registration is strongly recommended as the class tends to fill up.

Free Introduction to the Artist’s Way Offered

Artist and creativity mentor Maxima Kahn is offering a free talk, An Introduction to the Artist’s Way, on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Inner Path, 200 Commercial St, Nevada City.

The Artist’s Way is a 12-week course designed to free your creativity in whatever forms it appears, connect you to your unique gifts and passions, and teach you how to live a fulfilling, joyful life, following your heart’s dreams. The course is based on the book by the same name, written by Julia Cameron, which has sold over 4 million copies world-wide.

In this free talk, Kahn will share stories and practical information about what The Artist’s Way is and how it works. She will guide you through an experiential process to connect with your own creativity. You will learn about the 12-week course and how it has changed the lives of thousands of people, opening them up to greater creativity, fulfillment, passion and joy, freeing them from long-held blocks and limitations, and giving them the practical tools to make their heart’s dreams come true. And you will have a chance to ask questions.

This free introduction is open to the public and is for anyone curious about the Artist’s Way course, which begins on Feb. 11. This free introduction will help you discover if the course is right for you at this time. Please email max@brilliantplayground.com or call her at 530-263-9780 to sign up. To find out more about The Artist’s Way, please visit BrilliantPlayground.com/ArtistsWay/.

Creative Writing Workshop Gets the Ink Flowing

Poet and writer Maxima Kahn is offering a new series of her popular workshop for writers: Freedom to Write. The 12-week series will begin on Jan. 23 and meet on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at a private home in Nevada City.

Open to writers in all genres and at all levels of experience, the method helps writers and would-be-writers to write freely, discover and hone their authentic voice and generate new writing. The process focuses on cultivating each writer’s unique voice and strengths, while teaching tools and skills of the writer’s art and craft. Students write together in a stimulating environment and have the option to share their writing and receive supportive feedback. They also receive one private session with Kahn.

Kahn says of the class, “I teach writers how to access inspiration, cultivate their creativity and let their writing flow. I also teach them how to hone their writing to make it more powerful and how to make time for writing in their lives and reach their writing goals, whatever those may be.”

To find out more and to register, visit https://brilliantplayground.com/freedom-to-write/ or call Maxima at 530-263-9780.

A teacher and creative life coach, Maxima Kahn has been teaching and working one-on-one with writers and artists since 2004. She has taught at the University of California Davis extension, has been a participant at the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley, the Colrain Conference and the Vermont Studio Center, and her writing has been featured in numerous literary journals and twice been nominated for Best of the Net. Her full-length book of poems, Fierce Aria, is forthcoming from Finishing Line Press.