Twenty-two years of painting the Yuba River

The Center for the Arts presents Denise Wey – A Retrospective: 22 years of painting the Yuba River. Denise has been painting rivers in acrylic for over 20 years. This exhibit is a chronicle of these waters and her work. Her paintings will be on display in the Granucci Gallery from Nov. 6 through Dec. 23. Denise Wey is a painter and teaching-artist residing in Nevada County. Her vibrant, large-format contemporary paintings of the Yuba River grace many homes in the county and beyond.

Denise has a passion not only for painting, but also for teaching. Generations of children have blossomed as artists under her loving and enthusiastic guidance, and some have gone on to become professional artists themselves. Many adults have been introduced to the joy of painting and drawing in Denise’s classes. She continues to teach classes in person and live online in Zoom.

“Painting for me is like breathing…I have no choice but to paint wild, beautiful nature! My Native American soul finds refuge in the flowing water, rock sculpture and lush foliage,” said Wey. The Yuba River is a continuous source of inspiration for me. The lush trees and the rock sculpture, the reflections of cobalt, turquoise, emerald and ember of the waters, are all imbued with the joyful spirit of the river. I’ve decided that my path is to immerse myself in the dazzling beauty and transcribe its living presence onto canvas for generations to come.”

Denise Wey – A Retrospective: 22 years of painting the Yuba River will be on display in The Granucci Gallery at The Center for the Arts from Friday, Nov. 6 through Wednesday, Dec. 23. The gallery located at 314 West Main Street in downtown Grass Valley is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. The art opening will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit thecenterforthearts.org to RSVP and for more information.