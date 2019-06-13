Truth or Dare goes out with a big bang June 17

The men of Truth or Dare get special attention during the troupe's final Monday Cabaret before fall.

Photo by Kim Sayre

KNOW AND GO WHAT: Monday Cabaret Boylesque Takeover & Amateur Reveal –21+ event with craft cocktails by the Golden Era. WHEN: Monday, June 17, Lobby opens at 7 p.m., doors 7:25 p.m., and the show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City TICKETS: $20 advanced, $25 at the door. Tickets online at Tiny.CC/MondayCabaret INFO: For more information on the performers or upcoming shows follow Truth or Dare Productions on Facebook and Instagram

June has an electric feel in the air complemented by a soft breeze and the sweet smell of jasmine flowers. That particular brew means Truth or Dare Productions has a special show in store, “Boy-lesque Takeover & an Amateur Reveal” for June’s Monday Cabaret.

With more than 15 performers coming out to play, Truth or Dare will be debuting some brand spanking new performers, welcoming a few somewhat seasoned performers and guest entertainers, and of course the group’s gentleman performers. Holy smokes this show will be hot, hot, hot, and raining men! Get ready for quite the spectacle.

The troupe plans a provocative, entertaining, and spectacularly thrilling event on Monday, June 17 at the historic Nevada Theatre. If you have been on the fence about coming to a Monday Cabaret event now is time to jump on in because we will be taking a short Monday night hiatus after this show until mid-fall. Then we will be back with a Monday night vengeance and ready to slay the stage for you once more.

Feeling troubled about the break? Don’t fret, Truth or Dare will not be stopping our lust for giving you amazing monthly shows. We simply want to give you more. Please follow us on social media under “Truth or Dare Productions” to see all of our new upcoming endeavors. We promise we will give you want you want every month and more.

Meanwhile, grab your favorite friends and throw on that little black dress (or suit) and party hat. Show up at 7 p.m. to have a delicious craft cocktail or two made by Golden Era Lounge while mingling in the foyer. Theatre doors will burst open at 7:25 p.m. to quickly take your seats and revel in the hilarious 10 minute impromptu comedy set by Trevor Wade, who recently returned from his hit comedy tour U.S. They.

At 7:35 p.m. the real fun begins with a captivating ride chock-full of sensationally sexy acts and naughty fun featuring burlesque and cabaret dancers, with outlandish performances and costumes. Come let loose and give in to absolute pleasure because this will be one hell of a saucy night you’ll never forget.

The bawdy cast includes magician Nick Fedoroff as your host, and amateur reveals and debuts by Mademoiselle Baguette, Lady Katnip, Katrina Paddlemore, Ariel Le Fion, Simone Thrillz, Lady Alice, Jasmine Jetset, and more. The evenings Boylesque Takeover features Mantastic, The Inverted Gentleman, Lance Uppercut, Guy Vigor, Naked Derrick, Leon G. Ray, Chris Marcum, Jackson Spade, and Danngerous. Don’t miss the special appearances by Cybil Unrest and San Francisco’s Lydia Wilts. Your Pick-up Artists and Kittens for the evening will be the lively Roxie Rochambeau, Whiskey Kiss, and Illegally Blonde. With this combo of high class cabaret talent and Nevada Theatre’s historic ambiance this night guarantees chills and thrills.

