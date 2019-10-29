Travelogue in India and symbolism in rugs

Please join The Magic Carpet on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., for a travelogue presentation. You will learn about the many symbols used in various weaving cultures throughout history, many of which can be found in our dazzling and extensive rug collection at The Magic Carpet. In the travelogue presentation, Paul and Eileen Jorgensen will share their experiences from their latest trip to India where they visited some of the schools The Magic Carpet supports and which are part of the Sathya Sai Baba Human Values-based education program.

Symbols have always been enormously significant in human culture; they represent, among other things, our values, our belief systems, our blessings and our protections. From antiquity, and throughout the world’s rug weaving cultures, we can find the weavers’ deep spiritual connection to nature and their personal expressions and beliefs reflected in the symbols they incorporate into their designs. Sometimes they pertain to daily life, such as reverence and gratitude for what nature has to offer; deities are honored and prayed to for rain, bountiful harvest, and happiness of family. Other times symbols point to spiritual values in the form of worship and faith.

We will discuss one of the most profound and ancient symbols, the Tree of Life, which can represent the journey to the divine, and we will delve into the ‘boteh,’ which is the origin of the French paisley design, and can represent the eternal flame. These wonderfully rich symbols and their multi-dimensional meanings inspire fascination and delight in Oriental rugs.

Through pictures, videos and stories, we will travel to the Human Values-based campuses and schools of rural India, which The Magic Carpet helps to support. There are now 19 campuses and 30 schools, with a student body of over 5,000 children. These schools, which offer free education to the poorest of the poor, use a curriculum based on the idea of “Atma Vidya,” or the spiritual education of Self Knowledge. Through an ethos of human excellence, it aims to expose its students to disciplines that instill moral values and inspire strength, courage and confidence, thereby preparing a new generation for a Golden Age of ethical leadership.

After our presentation, you are welcome to enjoy our new exhibit, which showcases some of our most spectacular woven masterpieces which express the wonderfully rich world of symbolism in Oriental rugs.

