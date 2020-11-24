‘Together we move forward’: Twin Star Galley hosts art sale to benefit Hospitality House

While the current pandemic has been responsible for the cancelation of a great number of local events, the need for the “fund” in fundraiser has not gone away. With that understanding, local artist Mindy Oberne of Twin Star Gallery is doing her part by holding an art sale and donating 100% of the money raised to Hospitality House.

Oberne first became involved with the nonprofit as a contributing artist for their annual Empty Bowl fundraiser. As a ceramicist, Oberne has donated bowls for several years and began to understand the work of the homeless shelter. She said this year, with that event held on a limited basis, she felt the need to help beyond the limits of donating a soup bowl.

Oberne said she decided to donate her sales to Hospitality House because this is the time to be taking care of each other. “This is the time to be giving, especially with COVID, we have a lot of people who are vulnerable, and we need to be taking care of each other. I wanted to do this for our homeless population.”

Twin Star Gallery is just five minutes from the Nevada County Fairgrounds off Old Auburn Road. Oberne said she has set up her art in a separate building on her property, containing her ceramics as well as photography from three Antarctic expeditions she and her husband took several years ago. Also on sale and display are photographs of local scenes. Her art includes the whimsical as well as the practical.

“Ceramics is such an amazing medium,” Oberne said. “You can do so many things with it, that I love experimenting with it. I do a lot of hand building, but I have also been doing some wheel work and alter the pieces. I like my ceramics to fun and creative, and also functional.”

Masks and sanitizer are available at the door and social distancing guidelines are in place. Prices range from $15 to $240, so there is something in every price range. She added if weather permits, there will be added tables set up for sale items in an old bus barn, making more space for people to be comfortable while shopping.

Development Directory Ashley Quadros said Oberne has been a great friend to Hospitality House for years. “Mindy has done a great job just staying connected. She checks in to see how we are doing and how she can help us. She is passionate about helping us raise more financial support the shelter.”

Hospitality House first opened in 2005 as a nomadic shelter, with a group of concerned citizens who first teamed with local churches to offer overnight accommodations and a meal to the homeless population. In 2013 Utah’s Place opened, which offered patrons a meal as well as a place to sleep and increased links to social programs.

Quadros said the pandemic has been a huge shift for the organization, as they have been sheltering in place since March. “We have been operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week when previously we were an overnight shelter only, with outreach services during the day. Now everyone stays at the shelter around the clock unless they have a legitimate reason to leave (such as for work).”

She said the change to a purple tier has not affected the shelter as they were already implementing the most restrictive guidelines. To date, the shelter has not had any positive COVID-19 cases.

Quadros added as a result of the restrictions, they are actually helping more people each night than ever before.

“Outside of a pandemic, Utah’s Place provides shelter to 69 people every single night of the year but to insure social distancing since March we have been working with community members – primarily the county of Nevada, FREED, Turning Point, Spirit Empowerment and most recently, Sierra Roots– to serve people also in hotels around town.”

Those additional resources have helped house over 100 people each night, increasing their reach but also increasing the need for resources such as meals and the ability to connect to with guests at as many as seven locations around the county. Volunteers have not been able to provide nightly meals at the shelter, but Quadros said they continue to support the organization. “They send food and send financial support, but we had to hire more staff, there was no getting around it.”

Quadros said while it has been stressful, the staff has held together. “It’s been hard, but I will say our team has really stuck together like glue. Our team just stayed together, and together we move forward. We continue to do that. We are fortunate that our volunteers, our donors and people in general have continued to follow our work and continue to donate as they can, because it has been a significant increase in spending.”

Oberne is fortunate that she does not have to rely on her art for her entire livelihood, but she loves creating with clay and has been doing so for a decade. “This is a great way for me to give to the community and leave some space in my gallery to make more things!”

Oberne’s willingness to hold a fundraiser for the shelter speaks to the generosity of so many in the community. Quadros said from now until Dec. 15, two contributors will match any funds donated, up to $30,000. “I am continually humbled by our community’s generosity and support. It really does take a village and we are really fortunate that we live in a caring community that continues to respond with compassion and care.”

For more info on how to donate to Hospitality House, visit https://hhshelter.org/.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@ gmail.com.