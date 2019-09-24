Timeless humor: ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ screening at Sierra Cinemas

When I saw “One Ma,n Two Guvnors” a few years back, it was downright hilarious! I woke up in the middle of the night laughing. My sides still hurt the next morning. And National Theatre Live (NTL) is giving you two more chances to see it – tonight at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at Sierra Cinemas. This is an encore screening of the recorded live event that has become one of the most popular of the NTL showings ever. And despite the fact that I’ve now seen this production three times already, I’m going back for more!

The plot is based on the classic commedia play, “A Servant of Two Masters,” by Carlo Goldoni written in 1743 – so there’s the usual wily servant, the young star-crossed lovers, the old dads and the assorted extras who support the plots machinations. This modern version by Richard Bean is set in 1963 Brighton, England. And there is terrific live, original music (ala Buddy Holly and pre-Beatles) before, during all the scene changes, and after.

James Corden was the name you wanted to remember a few years ago; now we all know him from The Late Late Show. Corden plays Francis Henshall, the alternately hapless and thrillingly cunning servant. The plot spirals around him trying to get some food. He is a self-described “large-boned” man and hasn’t eaten in 16 hours – if you don’t count the letter he eats on his way home from the post office. He even implores the audience for food. And the offer of a sandwich becomes one of the funniest bits you’ve ever encountered with actors “breaking the 4th wall” to “commune” with their viewers.

I will quickly run out of room here for the praise I would heap on the entire cast if I start mentioning each. Consistently adept at straight comedy, physical comedy, their individual musical talents and in-the-moment improvisation – they are a marvel of “ensemble.”

The forced perspective sets are charmingly cartoonish. The 60’s costuming takes us back to an era of big hair, shiny suits and tight sweaters. The humor, however, is timeless.

Three more words – Don’t miss it!

Sandra Rockman has been active in our theatrical community since 1978. Her Fall Acting and Improvisation classes are just beginning this month. Contact her at 530-265-6514 or sandrarockman@outlook.com.