Ticketholders invited to pick up their empty bowls this July
After the cancellation of the 14th annual Empty Bowl benefit for Hospitality House, ticketholders finally have an opportunity to safely collect their beautiful artisan bowls and take the spirit of the event home with them. Bowl pick up will take place on Friday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 840 E. Main Street in Grass Valley (formally Bread & Roses Thrift and More), next door to Sierra Cinemas.
In addition to hand-selecting a beautiful artisan bowl to keep forever, ticketholders will also have a chance to participate in a raffle to win amazing prizes and one-of-a-kind art pieces. Select pieces will also be available for purchase. Cash, check and credit cards are all accepted methods of payment and general donations to help Hospitality House during the pandemic are welcome.
PICK-UP SCHEDULE
March 14 ticket times have been converted as followed for bowl pick up on July 10:
11 a.m. brunch ticketholders will be honored from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
1 p.m. lunch ticketholders will be honored from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3 p.m. dinner ticketholders will be honored from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Social Distancing and Safety
The safety of all ticketholders remains a top priority and as such, only 20 individuals at a time will be permitted inside the building to ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet or more is always adhered. Additionally, all attendees are requested to wear a mask.
To decrease the possibility of wait times outside, it is recommended that a single representative attend on behalf of a group. For example, if a family of four has four tickets, it is recommended that only one family member attend and collect all four bowls. Please arrive with all tickets on hand or all names for will call for tickets to be honored.
Ticketholders who do not feel comfortable being in public or who have limited mobility may take advantage of the bowl drive-thru option at the back of the building, available at all three ticket times. Ticketholders will need to furnish their tickets or provide their name for will call. With this option, ticketholders will be surprised with a pre-selected artisan bowl, which can be placed either in the trunk of the vehicle or in the truck bed to limit contact.
New Bowls
Everyone will have equal opportunity to select beautiful bowls and new bowls will be replenished as bowls are selected throughout all pick up times. The raffle will also carry on through all pick up times and winners will be contacted later that same day.
Empty Bowl was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at Peace Lutheran Church. The event was first modified to remove the dining portion to increase safety but was ultimately postponed based on Nevada County Public Health recommendations amid COVID-19. Individuals unable to pick up their bowl(s) on July 10 are encouraged to call Hospitality House at 530-615-0852 for further assistance. All ticket sales help provide food and shelter to homeless individuals in crisis.
