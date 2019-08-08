Tibetan singer Yungchen Lhamo to perform at Pioneer Park

On Thursday, Aug. 15 Tibetan singer Yungchen Lhamo will perform at Pioneer Park in Nevada City in a fundraiser concert for One Drop of Kindness Foundation, preserving Tibetan arts and culture.

Yungchen Lhamo is a Tibetan singer and songwriter living in exile in New York City. Her first album, released in 1995, won the Australian Recording Industry Award for best world album in 1995. The success of that record led to her signing with Peter Gabriel’s Real World label.

Born in Lhasa, Tibet, her name translates to “Goddess of Melody and Song.” She crossed the Himalayan Mountains to Dharamshala, India, in order to continue her Buddhist spiritual practice and later moved to Australia, where she began to sing prayers of meditation that inspired her to create her first CD, “Tibetan Prayer.”

Yungchen performed at Carnegie Hall with musical greats including Philip Glass, Michael Stipe, Natalie Merchant, and many others. Yungchen also performed at the 1997 Lilith Fair festival with Natalie Merchant, Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, and Jewel. She was invited by Laurie Anderson to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London, sharing the stage with Sir Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Lou Reed, Salman Rushdie and Robert Wilson.

In 2004, Yungchen established the Yungchen Lhamo Charitable Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the welfare of all human beings in need, regardless of borders. Through direct action, the Foundation inspires, improves and empowers the lives of Tibetan women, children, the mentally ill, disabled and homeless. All who are in grave need of love, compassion and material resources.

The Foundation’s mandate is simple: All human beings are very beautiful. We need things like technology, doctors and medicine to heal our physical bodies, but what we need most is unconditional love to heal ourselves. Over the years, the Foundation has donated clothing, shoes, and educational supplies, and completed infrastructure projects in Tibet.

Yungchen has continued with her music, creating three more CDs: “Coming Home” (1998), “Ama” (2006) (which means “mother” in Tibetan), and “Tayatha” (2013) with Anton Batagov. She is currently working on a new project that explores the transcendent theme of the Medicine Buddha in Tibetan culture.

Yungchen will also be joined by vocalist and percussionist MJ Greenmountain (Hamsa Lila) and other guest musicians.