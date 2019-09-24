‘Thru the Lens’ returns to Del Oro Theatre

INFO: Tickets are available at thruthelens.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006. More information can be obtained by calling: 272-8862 or texting event coordinator Yvette Cadeaux at 410-991-2198

Dust off your evening gowns and tuxedos – the Thru the Lens 2019 Red Carpet Gala Premiere happens this Monday, Sept. 30 at the Del Oro Theatre. The Red Carpet Gala, a major fundraiser for Nevada County Media, promises all the star-spangled glamour of a Hollywood premiere. Ten films, all created by local screenplay writers, will debut on the silver screen, and the scene in downtown Grass Valley will evoke memories of the golden era of film, as film crews and actors begin arriving, via limousine, around 6 p.m.

This year’s Thru the Lens films are diverse and eclectic. The filmmakers represent a variety of ages, genders, and experience levels.

Michael Clark Lorenzo came out of retirement to participate in the competition.

“I was lucky enough to have had an amazing 25-year career in the television and film business based in Los Angeles,” says Lorenzo. His film, “Understudy,” is a mockumentary about the world of theater.

“It was my intention to share years of professional experience and to work with our local community of extremely talented professionals and aspiring filmmakers,” says Lorenzo. “Our film is the result of very creative people coming together to work in concert sharing individual creativity and a collective vision.”

“Shutdown,” was written by close friends Jason Howard and John Martin. The filmmaking duo found that their friendship prospered while working together on a project.

“It’s extremely satisfying watching something that I wrote with my best friend come to life,” says Martin. “These characters were just words on a page, and, now, with the help of our cast and crew, they feel real.”

All the screenwriters-turned-filmmakers had to work within the parameters of the contest rules. A non-negotiable rule was that no film could exceed 10 minutes in length. Martin found this challenge to be an opportunity.

“Our goal was to work within the 10-minute time limit and find ways to connect with the audience and help them connect with the characters.”

This is the second time 19-year-old Isaac Biggs, the creator of the post-apocalyptic “Maya and the Walking Man’s Stick,” has participated in the event. His film “A Defining Moment,” received the Best Film award at the 2017 Premiere.

“Thru the Lens is much like an art gallery,” says Biggs. “You’re seeing so many radically different forms of expression and storytelling, and they all touch those watching in beautiful and strange ways.”

According to filmmaker Mila Johansen, the process of taking a concept from script-to-silver screen is about visualizing goals and seeing them come to fruition. This is also the theme of her film, “Manifest.”

“I made this film to inspire others to keep on dreaming and to believe that anything is possible,” she says.