‘This is love’: Calvary Bible Church presents annual concert this Sunday

Calvary Bible Church presents their annual Christmas Concert on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The concert, under the direction of former Bear River High School Choral Director Cherry Hayes, is free to the public and approximately 90 minutes in length.

The concert, titled “This is Love,” will also feature special music presented by The Glory Singers, a seven-voiced group who loves to sing close gospel harmonies, also directed by Hayes.

Additionally, a small children’s choir will present a song inspired by 8-year-old Charlotte Wood’s poem “It’s Almost Christmas,” with music by her grandmother Bonnie Arbaugh. There will also be plenty of opportunities for the audience to sing along with the choir.

The concert will conclude with the compelling Cantata written by Pepper Choplin, “Night of the Father’s Love,” expressing through song the awe and mystery of God’s unconditional love for us.

The concert is free and the public is invited. Doors open at 3 p.m. Calvary Bible Church is located at 11481 Hwy. 174, Grass Valley, next to Empire Mine, across from Union Hill School. For more information contact Cherry Hayes at 530-272-2700, or the church office at 530-273-1343.