This is Liberation Music: Rupa and the April Fishes make North Star House debut

The Center for the Arts OnTheGo series brings Rupa and the April Fishes to the historic North Star House in Grass Valley for a picnic concert on Friday.

Submitted Photo

WHAT: Rupa and the April Fishes with Special Guests WHEN: Friday, June 14, doors at 6:00 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Food and Drink sales begin at 6:00 p.m. WHERE: North Star House, 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley. On the lawn - bring a folding chair or blanket TICKETS: Lawn: $30 members, $35 general public. Premium Seats: $40 members, $45 general public (Chair Included) Purchase at The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384. The Center is undergoing renovation. Box Office is at The Plaza: 998 Plaza Drive, Grass Valley. BriarPatch Food Co-op - 530-272-5333. Online at www.thecenterforthearts.org. INFO: www.thecenterforthearts.org

Rupa and the April Fishes create a sound that pulsates with the pluralism of Bay Area culture, celebrating life and the art of resistance through a wide musical palette that pulls from over a decade of playing street parties, festivals, and symphonic concerts through 29 countries with songs in five languages. Under the direction of composer, front woman, activist and physician Rupa, the band creates a live experience which is a manifestation of a world beyond nations, where the heart of humanity beats louder than anything that divides us. This is Liberation Music.

The group’s first album eXtraOrdinary rendition (2007) examines love and loss from many angles, with lyrics mostly in French; the second Este Mundo (2009) follows their journey from Tijuana to Texas, tracing the plight of migrants crossing borders, largely in Spanish; the twelve songs of Build (2012) examine the road from solitude to solidarity in both directions and arise from a particularly tender moment of global awakening—from the collapse of capitalism and false democracies to the rise of populist movements around the world. Their Live at the Independent (2013) album was produced at the request of fans and has become a historic document at the center of a lawsuit which liberated “Happy Birthday To You” back to the commons where it belongs. Their release Oval (2015) is a luscious collection of string quartet Rupa’s most intimate love songs arranged by composer Mark Orton for Quartet San Francisco.

In April the group released their sixth album Growing Upward in a plastic-free, plantable format–as a set of seed packets. These songs come from a time of Rupa’s deep engagement as a physician in places where the social underpinnings of what ails us becomes starkly clear, working closely with groups struggling for dignity, health, and sovereignty in a time of climate catastrophe. Laced with love, optimism and unflinching analysis and inspired by direct conversations with Gil Scott Heron, families who have lost their loved ones to police violence and the indigenous grandmothers at Standing Rock, this album is a document of where we are today and where we can focus our gaze in order to rise to the challenges that face us on planet earth. The album features artwork by a longtime collaborator, the art-ivist and muralist, Mona Caron.

The band consists of drummer Aaron Kierbel, cellist Misha Khalikulov, trumpeter Mario Alberto Silva, electronics artist/duduk player JHNO, bassist Daniel Fabricant, violinist Matt Szemela and guitarist/vocalist Rupa.

Food and treats will be available including tacos, ice cream and more. Presented in partnership with the North Star House Historic Conservancy.