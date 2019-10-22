There is a tale to be told: The Cauldron Crone, a night of storytelling, comes to the Colfax Theater

In the wake of his staged production earlier this year entitled “Make Believe” and his recent acclaimed performance at the thirty fourth annual Sierra Storytelling Festival, Dalrymple MacAlpin is returning to the stage, just in time for Halloween to tale some spine-tingling tales with his human and puppet friends. A six-piece chamber ensemble joins MacAlpin, performing newly composed haunting songs and instrumental pieces for The Cauldron Crone, a theater show for children of all ages. Delving into the storytelling traditions of the Ireland, Wales and Russia, MacAlpin set about writing a series of stories based on the mythical motif of the thumb of Knowledge and which he calls “Illumination tales.” This is a recurring episode in Irish, Welsh and Norse myths where a hero unwittingly acquires the universal wisdom of enlightenment and poetic inspiration and elevates from the mundane level of society into the liminal numinous realm of the Gods.

The storyteller and composer has this to add, “In reaching back to the roots of these myths I have come upon a landscape shrouded in what I deem to be, the terrific and terrifying mysteries. These stories are often found surviving in a scant few precious lines of text which only offer a tantalizing glimmer of what the whole must of been. I have endeavored in my rendering of the stories to find that missing ‘whole’ and breath new life into the dusted vellum of antiquity. This process I hold to be a scared task and one which I have endeavored to treat with the utmost respect.” — Dalrymple MacAlpin

The show is a one night only affair and will feature the Fairy Fort, based on a story from the Fenian branch of Irish mythology called, Bás an Culdub and dates in its earliest written form to the late 8th or early 9th century; the Cauldron Crone, based on a story from Welsh mythology called, Hanes Taliesin, or the life of Taliesin. In its earliest written form this tale dates to the 12th century. Also the story of Baba Yaga and Nababitsna, based on the beloved 19th century Russian fairy tale known as Vasilisa The Beautiful.

In addition to his hand carved marionettes and shadow puppets, MacAlpin is joined by poly rhythm percussionist James Word, flautists Shannon and Aspen Devir, cellist Annette Dunklin, vibraphonist/puppeteer Tynowyn Woolman and trumpeter Eva Floyd.

The show is produced by Larry Casserly and takes place at the historic Colfax Theater Oct. 26 The doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6. There is also a reduced family fate of up to four members for $25.

For more information please visit dalrymplemacalpin.com