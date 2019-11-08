Theater by the Book presents ‘boom’ Wednesday in Nevada City

TICKETS: $10 Suggested Donation, Tickets are available online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door.

On Wednesday, Nov.13, Theater By the Book returns with the wildly popular play “boom.” An epic and intimate comedy that spans over billions of years, “boom” explores the influences of fate versus randomness in the course of one’s life and the existence of life as we know it on the planet.

Written by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb and directed by Cosmo Merryweather, who doubles as a member of the cast that also includes Kate Haight, Michaela King and Danny McCammon, “boom” is the story of Jules, a grad student in marine biology, and Jo, a journalism student, who meet one Saturday night in Jules’s small underground laboratory on a university campus, after Jo answers Jules’s online personal ad offering an encounter that promises “sex to change the course of the world.” But when a major global catastrophic event strikes the planet, their date takes on evolutionary significance and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

“The story is right up my alley,” says Merryweather. “I love plays that are quirky, dark, and have the type of off-beat humor that I find hilarious. I love scripts that make people laugh, but maybe a bit uncomfortably. I always want people to leave wondering what the heck they just watched, but also glad that they came.”

Co-presented by Sierra Stages and the Miners Foundry, Theater By the Book is a series of informal play readings for the community. Now in its sixth season, Theater By the Book is an opportunity for local theatre artists and audiences to enjoy material that would otherwise be unavailable. The beauty of the reading format is that it offers the text — the playwright’s words — but without making the demands that is routinely necessary for a full production. All that is needed for a reading is a director, a cast of actors whose rehearsal commitment is quite brief, and the audience’s imagination.

“I love doing staged readings because it gives you so much freedom with the selection of the material, the spontaneity and impulsiveness of the performance, and the curiosity of the audience,” says Merryweather. “I would love to see boom done as a full production soon!”