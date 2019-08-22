Theater By the Book opens with ‘The Roommate’ in Nevada City

TICKETS: $10 Suggested Donation, Tickets are available online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone (530) 265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Theater By the Book returns with poignant hilarious comedy “The Roommate.” Co-presented by Sierra Stages and the Miners Foundry, Theater By the Book is a series of informal play readings for the community.

Now in its sixth season, Theater By the Book is an opportunity for local theatre artists and audiences to enjoy material that would otherwise be unavailable. The beauty of the reading format is that it offers the text — the playwright’s words — but without making the demands that is routinely necessary for a full production. All that is needed for a reading is a director, a cast of actors whose rehearsal commitment is quite brief, and the audience’s imagination.

“‘The Roommate’ is a recent work by the up-and-coming playwright, Jen Silverman, whose prolific writings are being staged all around the country,” said director Sharon Winegar. “I’m especially attracted to female playwrights whose work addresses contemporary issues and human relationships. This play is a quirky look at how people bond despite their differences.”

The clever plot allows local actors Lois Masten and Trish Adair to shine in their roles of Sharon and Robyn.

Sharon, a housewife, 50-something, recently divorced, anxious empty-nester, has some trepidation when she advertises for a roommate to share her large home in Iowa City. After all, she’s never had a roommate before. Her alarm increases when she discovers that her new roommate, Robyn, is a pot-smoking vegetarian lesbian from the Bronx, who arrives with a box full of clay voodoo dolls.

Robyn, a former entrepreneur and scam artist, 50-something, flees to Iowa, looking to get a fresh start, find some peace and quiet, and prove to her estranged daughter that she can turn her life around. She, in turn, is alarmed to find in Sharon a nosy and persistent new friend who discovers her secrets.

“Everyone has had a memorable ‘roommate’ experience, so I think the audience will relate to the characters and their situation,” Winegar said. “And enjoy a good laugh.”